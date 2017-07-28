Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 player battles to watch out for in the Hyderabad leg

The opening leg will see some truly fascinating one-on-one battles.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 01:16 IST

The Titans skipper will see his team play six matches in seven days

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to hit TV screens on July 28, thus starting a three-month long journey that will see the kabaddi juggernaut travel to 12 different cities across 11 states, making it the largest franchise-based sporting league in India.

The first stop is in Hyderabad, where the opening day will see the Telugu Titans take on the PKL rookies Tamil Thalaivas, along with a mouth-watering clash between the Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, which promises to be a belter.

There will be a total of 11 matches over the course of seven days, six of which will feature the home team, the Telugu Titans. Here are five key player battlers to look forward to in these seven days!

#1 Ajay Thakur (Tamil Thalaivas) vs Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu Titans)

The opening match of the new season will see two raiding greats go head-to-head against each other. Both Ajay and Rahul will be leading their respective sides and their performance over the 40 minutes will probably determine which team will take home the points.

Chaudhari, who will be taking the mat for the Titans for the fifth season running, is the highest point scorer in the league's past four seasons combined and when in his element, he is truly unstoppable. Coincidentally, it is Thakur that he considers to be his mentor and is the reason behind his decision to become a raider.

The Thalaivas man, on the other hand, is a wily and experienced customer, who has not enjoyed much Pro Kabaddi success, but his abilities can never be doubted and he can often leave defenders hapless with his hand touches and long leaps.

It will be a fascinating encounter in the season opener, one that is sure to keep fans on their feet!

