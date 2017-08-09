Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls captain, Rohit Kumar admits Pardeep Narwal's Dubki is better than his

Rohit Kumar reckons his strength lies in another move.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 09 Aug 2017, 15:44 IST

Rohit Kumar failed to make much in roads against the Telugu Titans

The match was theirs to lose and Bengaluru Bulls did exactly that. From a winning position, they conceded a draw in the finals seconds of the game against Telugu Titans. And once again, Bulls captain, Rohit Kumar attempted a different version of the Dubki.

Off late he’s been attempting this move in every single match but Kumar reckons he isn’t great at it and chose to praise Patna’s, Pardeep Narwal instead.

“Pardeep Narwal’s dubki is perfect, that is his main skill. Everybody knows that. He executes it with such great timing, he has the experience now. He studies the defenders and always looks for pockets of space and makes his way through it,” he explained.

Rohit believes his strength lies in another move, a move that he has perfected over the past couple of seasons. As an attacker, Kumar said one should always be open to attempting new moves and tricks on the mat.

“My strength lies in the hand touch, I think I am very good at that. My dubki works 50% of the time, I keep trying it because a raider should always keep changing his game. He must try every skill every time he steps up to raid, that’s when a team gets points,” he said.

Against the Titans, Rohit managed to score only five points and he admitted that it was an extremely tough game against an extremely attack minded side. He, however, refused to get involved in the Rohit Kumar vs Rahul Chaudhari debate.

“Yes, it was a Rahul vs Rohit battle but also about the team. Rahul is a good raider and he has the support from the crowd. But I don’t think about who scores more. The only thing that matters to me is who wins the game,” he said.

The Bengaluru captain admitted he was a bit indecisive against the Titans but said that it was due to the nature of the match. The game started off slowly but in the second half, the tempo picked up and there wasn’t a moment of rest for players from either team.

“I was a bit indecisive but that happens. The match was intense. We played with a lot of passion today and will play in the same manner in our next match,” he signed off.

