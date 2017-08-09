Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar speaks about Ajay Kumar's monstrous four-point raid

Rohit believes Ajay can wipe out a whole team in one raid.

09 Aug 2017

Rohit Kumar addressed the media after his side's victory against the Bengal Warriors

A tactical battle ensued in Wednesday’s Pro Kabaddi League 2017 encounter between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors. An in-form Warriors who hadn’t tasted defeat until today were surprisingly put to the sword by a determined Bulls.

Ajay Kumar led the way for the Bulls, scoring an impressive eight points on the night. It included a monster 4-point raid in the second half, which got the entire stadium on their feet.

That immaculate move from Ajay proved to be the turning point in what was initially a closely contested match. Post the game, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh and captain, Rohit Kumar spoke about the monstrous raid.

“Our offence was always good but today our defence played really well. I remember a journalist criticizing Ajay yesterday, after that I took Ajay’s class for two hours today before the match. Let me tell you, he was the best player at the Federation Cup before Pro Kabaddi. I told him 'you have it in you,' but I couldn’t understand why he wasn’t using his skills,” the coach said.

“I told him not to concentrate on his injury so much. He has some pain in the knees but that keeps happening in kabaddi. Every single player will get injured when playing on the mat,” he added.

Captain, Rohit Kumar was absolutely delighted with Ajay’s performance. Rohit was a relieved man, for it was an extremely taxing week for him and his young side. He reckoned Ajay always had it in him to take the league by storm. However, he also added that he felt Ajay never had faith in his own abilities until tonight.

“I always knew that if Ajay plays with his heart, scoring four points isn’t difficult for him. He can even score five points and take the entire opposition team out. He was only lacking in confidence due to his knee injury,” he said.

“Today his confidence was back and all of you saw the magic he created on the mat. That four point raid was the turning point. It helped us in inflicting an all-out on them. Then we decided we would wait for them to attempt the bonus and then catch them,” Rohit explained.

Asked if his team had planned anything specific to tackle Bengal's raiders, Rohit was secretly instructed by the coach not to reveal anything as there are still two matches to be played.