Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls star Rohit Kumar finally sees lifelong dream come true, posts emotional message on social media

He finally met his idol - Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar has been one of the best raiders the Pro Kabaddi League has seen over the last four seasons and for anyone who has been following his progress and the competition closely, it is common knowledge who the 27-year-old considers his role model.

Rohit is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and he has left no stone unturned to display his affection for Bollywood's khiladi. He proudly sports a huge tattoo of the actor's face and his date of birth on his left bicep, with another 'Akki' tattooed below his neck.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 Official Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

His Instagram handle too is dedicated to the star actor, named @rohit.c.akki. Also, in a previous interview, the Bengaluru captain had also revealed that he had joined the Indian Navy base in Mumbai for the sole reason that it would mean a better chance to meet Akshay.

With the fifth season all set to start, Rohit has finally seen his dream come true as after years of wait, he finally got to meet his idol at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad. Akshay Kumar was the chief guest at the Pro Kabaddi League opening fixture on Friday, where he sang the national anthem and was also revealed as the co-owner of the Bengal Warriors franchise.

On Saturday, he finally came face-to-face with Rohit and embraced the raider, in what was an extremely emotional moment for the Navy man. He could not hold back his tears and later posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Tears of joy have never been Sweeter."???????? A post shared by Rohit chhillar (Akki) (@rohit.c.akki) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

The Bulls man has come a long, long way and this moment must be a truly watershed one for him. A few years back, he was just a regular kabaddi player who idolized a Bollywood star - nothing extraordinary. Thanks to the emergence of the Pro Kabaddi League and his sublime performances on the big stage, he went from complete obscurity to becoming a household name across India and can claim to be a superstar in his own right like his lifelong idol.

He will lead the Bulls in their opening encounter against the Telugu Titans on Sunday and this moment is certain to give him a shot in the arm. Overall, it was a moment to cherish for times to come and makes one look back and think of how rapidly the sport and its stars have grown in stature and what it must mean for these players, who come from such humble backgrounds, to receive adulation from their role models and one of the most recognized faces in the country.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams