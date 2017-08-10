Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Telugu Titans' Nilesh Salunke slams referees' poor performance in the league

Nilesh believes the Pro Kabaddi referees have been poor.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 10 Aug 2017, 13:23 IST

The Telugu Titans have a had a disappointing start to the season

For Telugu Titans, the journey so far in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 has been nothing short of challenging. Time and again, opponents have split them open with relative ease despite the fact that their raiders have done an effective job in attack.

In their last outing, the Titans played out a thrilling draw against Bengaluru Bulls (21-21). With a minute left on the clock, usual suspect, Rahul Chaudhari pulled off a stunning two-point raid and made sure Telugu began their away journey on a positive note.

However, not all is well. Post the game, Titans raider, Nilesh Salunke vented to Sportskeeda about the poor standards of refereeing in the league. He believes the officials have been biased and have not awarded him legitimate bonus points in the last couple of games.

"In the entire match (against Bengaluru), the referee didn't award me bonus points. There were 2-3 such instances when the referee failed to give me the bonus point. This despite the fact that my foot was at least 5 inches well beyond the line," Nilesh fumed.

"When I attempt such a bonus, I am confident I will always execute it. I don't know what mistakes that I have made. What have I possibly done to the referees? Have I done anything bad to them?" the raider quipped.

Nilesh reckons that this isn't the first time he has been at the receiving end of some substandard refereeing. Telugu Titans have already played Pitna Pirates twice in the league and Salunke was livid with the referees decision making in that game as well.

"This happened with both me and Rahul. Something or the other keeps happening. The referee keeps making a lot of mistakes. Even during the Patna Pirates match, he didn't award me a legitimate bonus point. I don't know what problem the referee has with me," he said.

Securing a well-earned draw after a series of losses is bound to instill some confidence in the team. But Nilesh revealed he was never too stressed about the string of poor results.

"There's nothing difficult about making a comeback. In a tournament like this, there are bound to be ups and downs," he signed off.

