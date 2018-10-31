×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 raiding performances from the Inter-Zone Challenge Week

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    31 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST

The Inter-Zone Challenge Week's Phase I took place between 21st to 28th October, with a total of 12 matches being played. The phase was divided into 2 venues, while the first 6 matches took place in Pune at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, the remaining 6 took place at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

These matches pitted teams from Zone A against the teams from the other zone, Zone B. A lot of exciting, edge of the seat matches took place, in which some new and some established raiders left their mark.

Here's a list of the Top 5 raiding performances from the Inter-Zone Challenge Week.

#5 Naveen Kumar (11 points) - Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Match 27

Naveen displayed wisdom beyond his age to clinch the match in his team's favour
Naveen displayed wisdom beyond his age to clinch the match in his team's favour

It would have been improbable to predict a Delhi win against a strong Bengal Warriors before the start of the match.

Delhi had been struggling for form, with lapses in both attack and defence, while the Warriors had been unbeaten in the tournament so far. So, the scales were heavily tipped towards a Bengal win.

But, Dabang Delhi had another thing planned as they stepped up their game to produce an all-round performance with significant contributions from attack and defence to defeat the Warriors by a dominating 9-point margin (39-30).

Leading their attack was the young Naveen Kumar, a teenager playing his debut PKL season. He justified the faith of his coaches and his captain, as he scored 11 raid points. The interesting thing was that he was never tackled by the opposition in his 22 attempted raids, giving an idea of the agility and skill that he possessed.

Scoring a Super-10 against a defense comprising the likes of Surjeet Singh, Ran Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia is a dream for many raiders, and Naveen made sure to fulfil his on the way to taking his team to a much-needed victory in the competition.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Telugu Titans Pawan Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls) Pardeep Narwal Pro Kabaddi Highlights 2018
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
Top 5 rivalries in the history of Pro Kabaddi League
RELATED STORY
12 Kabaddi Stadiums hosting Vivo PKL and their maximum...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Predicting Telugu Titans'...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Match 29: Siddharth Desai floors the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 29, U Mumba v Telugu...
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us