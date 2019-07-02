Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 foreign defenders to watch out for

Many foreign Kabaddi players have made a huge name in India ever since the commencement of PKL

Kabaddi has evolved immensely over the years ever since the commencement of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. It has been amazing to see how the sport has emerged from our Indian soil and has been successful in making a huge impact in various parts of the globe.

Iran proved that they were here to stay after they won the 2018 Asian Games, beating favorites India in the semi-finals. While it was shocking, that was a revolutionary match for kabaddi as the tournament unraveled some prodigious talents.

For Pro Kabaddi 2019, which is all ready to begin from the 20th of July, we will undoubtedly witness some top-flight foreign players featuring for various teams of the league. Players such as Fazel Atrachali, Jang Kun Lee, Abozar Mighani, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou and many more are all set to prove their mettle in the upcoming season of the league.

Here, we have a look at the three foreign defenders who can be expected to enjoy a fantastic season in the 12th edition of the league.

#3 Young Chang Ko - U Mumba

Young Chang Ko (L) is seen dashing the raider out of the court

Cover defender Young Chang Ko, who is from South Korea, made a debut in the fifth season of the league for the Bengal Warriors. However, he did not have the best of seasons as he finished with just 2 points in a total of 14 matches.

Shifting to the Jaipur Pink Panthers for season 6, Chang Ko lifted his game and notched up 15 points in 13 matches. Contributing from the cover position, the Korean played an excellent supporting role while also making some useful tackles of his own.

From the season seven auctions, his services were procured by U Mumba for ₹10 lakhs. In company of Fazel Atrachali, who will be on the left corner, this left-cover defender can certainly lift the side with his accuracy.

