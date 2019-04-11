×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 5 Teams that are unlikely to make it to the playoffs

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
192   //    11 Apr 2019, 07:30 IST

The Jaipur Pink Panthers aren't likely to make it to the playoffs.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers aren't likely to make it to the playoffs.

The auction for Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League took place in Mumbai on April 8th and April 9th and the teams, coaches and support staff battled it out among each other to get a well-set, balanced side ahead of the new season which is set to commence on July 18.

There were some huge bids from the teams and 2 players crossed the ₹1 Crore mark. Siddharth Desai who was bought by the Telugu Titans for ₹1.45 Crore was the most expensive player while Nitin Tomar who returned to Puneri Paltan wasn't far behind as he fetched ₹1.20 Crore. Sandeep Narwal was the most costly all-rounder while Mahender Singh was re-bought by the Bengaluru Bulls.

After the auction, it was apparent that all teams weren't equal in strength and while some look well-built, some lack good options in either raiders or with their defence. While it's not necessary that only the side which looks good on paper makes it to the playoffs, the lack of solid options can hurt those teams.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 teams which are unlikely to make it to the playoffs.

#5 Dabang Delhi KC

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Vijay Malik

All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh, Saeed Ghaffari, Pratik Patil

Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Sombir, Satywan, Neeraj Narwal

Dabang Delhi KC went with an interesting strategy at the auction and built their team around their defenders and had only one main raider in their side. They brought back Chandran Ranjit who impressed last season and signed Patna Pirates' utility raider Vijay Malik who can be handy during do-or-die raids. They have Meraj Sheykh who can be a menace when he's on form but last season will be one to forget for him.

Their defence is very strong, though and their corner combination is really strong. Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal were great last season and will look to continue with their form. Vishal Mane and Anil Kumar can be good cover defenders for the side as well.

Overall, Delhi have a very strong defence around which their team is built but the lack of raiding options can come back to hurt them this season. Their lack of big names in their raiding unit can be a reason why they don't seem to be favourites to make the playoffs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers Deepak Niwas Hooda Nitin Tomar
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have been retained
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League: 5 legendary moves and their inventors
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have been valuable for U Mumba over the years
RELATED STORY
VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 auctions : Top 5 defenders to look out for
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: The unsold seven from the auction
RELATED STORY
5 of the best one-club players in Star Sports Pro Kabaddi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us