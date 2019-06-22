Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Predicting the top 6 teams based on the new playoff format

The Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence from July 20th

The seventh season of India's premier Kabaddi competition, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is all set to start from July 20th. The tournament will host the summit clash on October 19 with twelve teams set to clash in a brand new format as they look for a shot at the title.

The schedule of the tournament was announced recently which listed the Telugu Titans set to host U Mumba in the first game of this edition. The second match would see Rohit Kumar's Bengaluru Bulls and Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates square off against each other.

Quite contrary to the previous season, the format for Pro Kabaddi 2019 has been tweaked a little. This edition will follow the double round-robin format wherein each team will play all the other teams twice in the League stage. The top two teams will progress to the semi-finals while the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th placed teams will participate in Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 with the final semi-final spot up for grabs.

On that note, based on the new format, here is a list predicting the top six teams which could finish on top of the points table after the league stage.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda will again be an important member of this team

The last couple of seasons have not been great for the Jaipur-based franchise. However, they have a decent squad on paper for season seven. Although they might find it difficult to perform if one of their regular starters gets injured, a few dominant performances could be expected out of this team.

Deepak Niwas Hooda will yet again don the raiding responsibilities of this team which will be shared with proven performers such as Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal. The core of the defense, comprising the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda also looks very strong. If they do well, this team has the ability to go all the way.

1 / 6 NEXT