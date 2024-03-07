Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Top 5 moments from PKL 2023

The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League culminated after Puneri Paltans were adjudged as the winners last week.

The Paltans beat Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final to lift their first-ever PKL trophy. Both the Paltans and Haryana Steelers reached the final for the first time in the tournament’s history and had the chance to write their name in the history books.

However, only one team, in the end, had to win it and it was Puneri Paltans, who wrote their name in the golden letters. It was a moment that the Paltans will cherish for many more years to come.

During these three months, the fans were treated with a lot of eye-catching and intense moments on the mat. The season began on December 2, 2023 and ended on March 1, 2024.

In this article, let's take a look at the five best moments that fans got to experience in Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League:

#5 Pardeep Narwal’s all-out raid against Puneri Paltan

One of the finest moments in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 involved Pardeep Narwal’s sensational all-out raid against Puneri Paltan on January 3, 2024. In the 18th minute of the match, Pardeep Narwal was up against two defenders left on the mat.

One of them got hold of him and quickly the other one too joined in. However, the legendary raider didn’t give up and outmuscled them both. He battled his way to the midline and inflicted an all-out raid, helping UP Yoddhas storm a comeback in the match.

#4 Ashu Malik’s 5-point raid against UP Yoddhas

In what was the final raid of the match against UP Yoddhas on December 30, 2023, Ashu Malik inflicted a super raid. He jumped over Nitesh Kumar and, in the process, also got hold of the other two defenders.

It was, arguably, one of the best raids of the season by the Delhi raider. Delhi won that game with a scoreline of 35-25.

#3 Chiyaneh's tackle on Arjun Deshwal in the 69th match

The 69th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 saw the best defender take on the best raider. Mohammadreza Shadlu tackled Arjun Deshwal with a double ankle hold. Arjun did his best to get over the line but it was the Iranian who got the better of him, in the end.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's Raid against Fazel Atrachali

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 saw the apprentice take on the master in the clash between Puneri Paltans and Gujarat Giants. Mohammad-Reza Shadlu went for the raid and the veteran Fazel Atrachali was waiting to tackle him. However, the speed and agility of Shadlu proved too much for Fazel in the end.

#1 Puneri Paltan’s final raid of Pro Kabaddi League 2024:

It was Mohit Goyat, who made an empty raid and it turned out to be the final raid of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 season. What followed was jubilation and celebration among the fans and the team members as Puneri Paltans was adjudged as the winners of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 season.