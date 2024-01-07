Pro Kabaddi League: 3 players with the most Super Raids in PKL history ft. Pardeep Narwal

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is currently underway and several raiders are making their mark, showcasing extraordinary skills on the mat. To outsmart the opposition, raiders must blend strength, agility, and speed effectively.

Notably, many raiders have achieved a Super 10 in this edition already. But a Super Raid holds the potential to entirely shift the dynamics of a game in just one play.

Wait! But what exactly is a Super Raid? A Super Raid occurs when a raider enters the opposition’s half, contacts three or more defenders, and returns to his half. Additionally, If a raider touches two or more defenders and scores a Bonus Point, it is also considered as a Super Raid.

In this article, let’s take a look at the top three raiders who have recorded the most Super Raids in PKL history.

3. Pawan Sehrawat - 30 Super Raids

Pawan Sehrawat. (Photo Source: Pawan Sehrawat/Instagram)

Telugu Titans' high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat has accumulated a total of 30 Super Raids in 113 matches in Pro Kabaddi League history. He has 1,065 raid points from 1,643 attempts with 55 Super 10s.

He started his PKL career with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 3. However, he could amass only 74 points in the first three seasons - two seasons with the Bulls and one with Gujarat Fortune Giants.

In Season 6, the stupendous raider turned his fortunes around, bagging 282 raid points. With his breathtaking skills and techniques, Pawan turned out to be a PKL superstar. He continued to be with the Bulls till the 2021 season before moving to Tamil Thalaivas in 2022 and later to Telugu Titans for PKL season 10.

2. Maninder Singh - 46 Super Raids

Maninder Singh. (Photo Source: Maninder Singh/Instagram)

Maninder Singh, who is currently playing for Bengal Warriors, is having an impressive season with his impeccable raiding techniques. In 131 matches, the Jalandhar-born raider has claimed 46 Super Raids to stay in the second spot on this list.

He started his PKL career in the inaugural season with Jaipur Pink Panthers, claiming 137 raid points. However, he missed out on the next three seasons.

Maninder came back in the 2017 season with Bengal Warriors and since then, he's been part of the Warriors set-up, becoming an integral part in the raiding department.

He was roped in by the Warriors again ahead of the 2023 season with ₹2.12 crore, becoming the most expensive FMB buy ever in PKL history. The prime raider has amassed 1,320 raid points overall from 2,133 attempts with a 48 percent raid success rate.

1. Pardeep Narwal - 75 Super Raids

Pardeep Narwal. (Photo Source: Pardeep Narwal/Instagram)

Fondly known as 'Dubki King', Pardeep Narwal is a part of the UP Yoddhas in the ongoing PKL season. He tops this list with a total of 75 Super Raids from 164 games in PKL history.

Pardeep is known for single-handedly running through the opposition's defenders with his top-class raiding skills. He has claimed a total of 1,655 raid points from 2,814 attempts with 83 Super 10s at a 44 percent raid success rate.

He initiated his PKL career with Bengaluru Bulls in the second season. In the subsequent season, he was roped in by Patna Pirates. After representing the Pirates for five successive seasons, he was drafted in by UP Yoddhas in 2021.

Pardeep’s best season came in 2017 with 369 raid points from 26 games, taking his side to a record hat-trick of title wins.