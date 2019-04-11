Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: 5 teams that spent the least

The Steelers will need to strengthen their defense

To splurge or not to splurge, in order to assemble a lethal combination, may have been the question uppermost in the minds of all the franchises in the lead up to the auction - but most teams had, in all probability, made up their minds well before the bidding process commenced.

While a few teams went out of their way to zero in on the players they had set their minds on, others refused to throw caution to the winds, but still managed to leave the auction with squads that matched the best.

We take a look at 5 teams that spent the least at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 auction.

#5 Haryana Steelers (₹261.25 lakhs)

Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat was the talk of the town before the action commenced last season, after having received a bid for ₹1.51 crore, but the Steelers decided against holding on to the raider, opting instead, to place their faith in Prashant Kumar Rai who will assume raiding duties for the Haryana side after having been picked up for ₹77 lakhs.

The price was a couple of lakhs shy of what Rai commanded last season but the UP Yoddha raider still ended up being the most expensive buy for the Haryana-based franchise at this season's auction.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan will shore up the defense for the JSW-owned side - the veteran, who was part of India's World Cup winning squad of 2016 has joined the Steelers for a price of ₹38.5 lakhs.

Vikas Kale who was with the Pirates in Season 6 has come on board for ₹34.25 lakhs while raider Naveen was snapped up for ₹33.5 lakhs.

Amir Maleki also joined the Haryana camp for ₹12.5 lakhs and will aid Dharmaraj Cheralathan in helping to ensure the Haryana side's defense is steelier than it was in Season 6.

