Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: 5 teams that spent the most

Patna Pirates

The auctions ahead of Season 7 of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi witnessed bouts of aggressive bidding with a total of ₹50 crores being spent in an effort to acquire the best-possible combination ahead of the real action which begins later this year.

With massive purses of over ₹4 crores in the kitty, coaches and team owners went after their chosen players with gusto while choosing to retain some.

Telugu Titans acquired Season-6 debutant Siddharth Desai for a whopping ₹1.45 crore while Nitin Tomar will be smiling all the way to the bank after being retained by the Puneri Paltans for ₹1.20 crore.

At the end of the auction, all the teams managed to meet their minimum squad strength of eighteen players, with the bidding taking on a more restrained tone on the second day as compared to the first.

After the one-crore mark was breached on Day 1, Neeraj Kumar became the most expensive player to be picked up on Day 2, with Patna Pirates bagging the defender for a price of 44.75 lakhs.

We take a look at the 5 teams who ended up spending more than their rivals in order to knit together a winning unit.

#5 Patna Pirates (₹269.75 lakhs)

Three-time PKL title-holders Patna Pirates did not believe in holding back, with an aim of getting back to winning ways, after being unable to defend their crown the last time around.

Two overseas raiders - Korean Jang Kun Lee, who was bought for a price for ₹40 lakhs and Iran's Asian Games stalwart Mohammad Maghsoudlou whose services were acquired for a sum of ₹35 lakhs, will seek to get the glory days back for the Pirates.

Surender Nada may prove to be a smart buy, as the left-corner defender will use his experience to assist Neeraj Kumar, who did surprise a few after being picked up for ₹44.75 lakhs.

