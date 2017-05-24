Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 bargain deals from the auctions

Did some elite players deserve more than what they eventually got at the auctions?

Sonu Narwal played for the Puneri Paltan in the last season of PKL

The Pro Kabaddi carnival may be slated to begin on the 28th of July later this year but the auctions which were held over the past two days have generated excitement and frenzy all across the country. Over 400 foreign and domestic players went under the hammer over a period of two days and were roped in by the respective owners of the 12 teams, 8 existing and 4 new ones.

The stage is all set to be bigger, grander and more glamorous this time around with the league scheduled to take place for a longer period of 13 weeks, witnessing more than 130 matches, all of which will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network.

While, the most expensive player to be bought at the auctions was Services man Nitin Tomar, who went for a whopping 93 lakhs to Team Uttar Pradesh, there were quite a few players who proved to be bargain deals for the forthcoming season. Sportskeeda thus looks at 5 such players who were bought at giveaway prices:

#5: Sonu Narwal - 21 lakhs

The Haryanvi raider will play for his state team in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League but given his outstanding record, one may feel that he did not receive his worth in terms of money. Narwal missed the inaugural season owing to his police training but come the second one, he announced himself on the kabaddi scene in quite some fashion and has been living up to the same.

Rampant with his raiding, Sonu has gathered 138 raid points from his 33 matches and has the ability to completely take away the game from the opposition on his day. Thus, getting in the zesty raider for the price that they got him for, would have surely made the Haryana team thank their lady luck.