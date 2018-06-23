Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Manpreet Singh to continue as Gujarat Fortunegiants coach in PKL 2018

Under Manpreet Singh, Gujarat Fortunegiants had formed one of the most formidable defenses in the Pro Kabaddi League last season.

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive 23 Jun 2018, 16:52 IST
209

Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh

After a fruitful debut season, Gujarat Fortunegiants have signed Manpreet Singh as their head coach for the 2018 Pro Kabaddi League campaign.

Manpreet, who is in Dubai for the Kabaddi Masters tournament, confirmed to Sportskeeda that Gujarat have indeed signed him up as their coach for yet another season, as he looks to lead them to glory this time around.

"Yes, I will continue with Gujarat in Season 6 as well. We have brought in some new boys, and the team looks promising this time around. Let's see how far we can go this season," said Manpreet.

Gujarat had a fruitful campaign under Manpreet last season, finishing as one of the best defensive teams in Season 5. In fact, they had finished the group stage of the PKL with the highest number of points (87) by a country mile. Eventually, the Fortunegiants went on to set up a summit clash with Patna Pirates, a match that was billed as the 'best defence vs the best attack' in the league.

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Gujarat Fortunegiants 

While the Adani-owned franchise went on to lose the final, Manpreet, who was serving his first season as a PKL coach, earned a lot of plaudits for his side's defensive organisation.

However, the Fortunegiants have lost out on the services of their star Iranian pair Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani, who were snapped up by U Mumba (Rs 1 crore) and Telugu Titans (Rs 76 lacs), respectively.

PKL Auctions 2018: Full list of all players who were bought by Pro Kabaddi League teams

The Fortunegiants have not gone for many big-money signings this time, raider K Prapanjan being their costliest signing at Rs 38 lacs. Apart from Prapanjan, they have also retained promising youngster Sachin Tanwar (Rs 38 lacs), along with South Korean raider Dong Geon Lee (Rs 17.2 lacs), and Ajay Kumar (Rs 25 lacs).

With this new approach, it will be interesting to see how Gujarat Fortunegiants fare in Season 6 of PKL with their core players being a young bunch.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Gujarat Fortune Giants Manpreet Singh
