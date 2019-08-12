Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans | Titans take 13-10 lead in first half | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 12th August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 387 // 12 Aug 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengal Warriors have had the upper hand over Telugu Titans with close finishes. Will Telugu Titans improve their record tonight?

Long-time rivals Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans are set to clash against each other on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors will look to solidify their position in the top 3 with a win, while the confident Telugu Titans will be keen to keep the winning momentum alive after their season's first victory against Gujarat Fortune Giants.

With the Desai duo helping to pic up seven points in total, Telugu Titans have picked up a 13-10 lead at the end of the first half against Bengal Warriors. Farhad Milaghardan assisted with two tackle points while Vishal Bhardwaj picked up one. For the Warriors, Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up four points while Maninder Singh has three points.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Maninder Singh has been a consistent leader for Bengal Warriors so far with 45 raid points in five matches. He has led the team alongside K Prapanjan and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, both of whom have 30 and 27 raid points respectively. Bengal Warriors have an average of 21 raid points per match, which is the most by any team so far in Season 7.

The team management will bank upon the raiders to continue their dominance in the offense against Telugu Titans' defense.

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai has shown signs of a comeback after carrying the offense for the Titans lately. He scored seven raid points against the lethal cover defense of Gujarat. He will look to carry on his form with Amit Kumar and Suraj Desai aiding him as supportive raiders.

Baldev Singh has been a stalwart in the right corner for Bengal Warriors with 21 tackle points in five matches. Experienced Jeeva Kumar regained his lost form when he scored four tackle points in his recent outing against U Mumba. Rinku Narwal will look to up his numbers tonight while Mohammad Taghipaein Mahali could get another chance to prove himself tonight.

Vishal Bhardwaj has escalated to the second-highest tackle points scorer in the tally with 24 tackle points in four matches. He will lead the defense alongside Abozar Mohajermighani, who is yet to prove his worth this season. Farhad Milaghardan and C Arun will yet again be the covers for the team.

Advertisement

Will the Bengal Warriors script another dominant victory? Or will Telugu Titans continue their winning momentum?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 15

Bengal Warriors: 8

Telugu Titans: 3

Tied: 4

Match Details:

Time & Date: 7:30 PM IST (12th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, News, Points Table, Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019, and fantasy tips.