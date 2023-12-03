Pro Kabaddi Prediction 2023: Predicting where each team will finish in the standings

The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is here and all 12 teams will indulge in a fierce battle to get their hands on the championship. All sides have reshuffled their squads ahead of the new season and have come up with different strategies.

Now everyone is ready to bring out their A-game to outplay each other. The first objective for each side will be to finish among the top six to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, finishing in the top two will come with the extra perks of qualifying for the semifinals directly.

Hence, we are likely to see a very close competition in the league standings this year. Meanwhile, in this post, we will be predicting where each team is likely to finish in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 standings.

#12 - Tamil Thalaivas

Chasing their first-ever PKL trophy, Tamil Thalaivas entrusted the youngsters to do the job for them. They have many talented players at their disposal, including Narender, Sagar, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

However, they lack the experience to guide them through the long and competitive season. The youngsters are not experienced enough in holding their nerves in the crucial moments.

#11 - Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates had a disappointing last season and they decided to overhaul their squad completely for the PKL 10. They have assembled a decent raiding unit consisting of Sachin, Rakesh Narwal, and Manjeet.

However, the failure to re-sign Mohammadreza Shadloui has left a gaping hole in their defense. If their youngsters fail to step up in the defense, the Pirates from Patna are in for a long season.

#10 - Telugu Titans

The Hyderabad-based franchise had a horror of a show last season and subsequently, they shuffled their squad massively. They displayed the intent by signing Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the auctions for the PKL 10.

However, Telugu Titans have failed to assemble a balanced squad and teams can easily tackle them by neutralizing Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. The Titans are over-reliant on the brilliance of a single player and it could come back to haunt them.

#9 - U Mumba

U Mumba made some shrewd signings in the auctions for the PKL 10 but they are looking thin in the raiding department. They expect Guman Singh to do the heavy lifting.

Meanwhile, in the defensive department, players like Girish Maruti are consistently inconsistent. It will be a surprise to see them in the playoffs by looking at their squad.

#8 - Gujarat Giants

After missing out on the playoffs closely during the last season, Gujarat Giants tried to rectify the mistakes in the auctions ahead of the PKL 10. They signed the Iranian powerhouses Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

While they have built a solid defensive unit, they are looking thin in the raiding department. They don't have consistent performers in the attack and they are likely to struggle against defensively sturdy teams.

#7 - Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors had a terrible run last season as they finished 11th in the points table. The Warriors kept their faith in their superstar raider Maninder Singh and splashed massive cash to resign him. They have one of the best raiding units in the league with the presence of Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

However, the same can't be said about their defense. They are relying on Shubham and Nitin Rawal to do the job for them alongside the youngsters. The Kolkata-based franchise is expected to struggle and defensively and they are likely to miss out on the playoffs as well.

#6 - Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls retained their core ahead of the PKL 10 and they have a settled raiding unit. Vikash Kandola, Bharat, and Neeraj Narwal make a formidable attacking trio to trouble the opposition.

Furthermore, they have plenty of experience in defense as well. The addition of Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh has turned them into one of the teams to watch out for. The Bulls from Bangalore are looking to have another solid season under their belt.

#5 - Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers fell agonizingly short of the playoffs last season and they look determined to make it to the playoffs in the PKL 10. They have signed the Bahubali Siddharth Desai in auctions to bolster their attack. Furthermore, they also have Chandran Ranjit, Vinay, and K Prapanjan to form one of the most fearsome attacks in the league.

Meanwhile, they have the settled duo of Mohit and Jaideep in the defense. They also added the likes of Rahul Sethpal to add solidity to their defense. Furthermore, the winning mentality of their coach Manjeet is likely to uplift the Haryana Steelers as they look good to qualify for the playoffs this season.

#4 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

The defending champions retained their core and most of their players are accustomed to playing with each other. Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, and Rahul Chaudhari form a decent raiding unit for the Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, and Sahul Kumar are proven performers in the defense. They also have some Iranian flair in their squad with quality back-ups. While the Jaipur-based franchise will try to retain their title, they look good to qualify for another playoff.

#3 - UP Yoddhas

The Yoddhas from UP are one of the most consistent sides in the Pro Kabaddi League. While they have not won any PKL titles yet, they consistently have made it to the playoffs. UP Yoddhas look set for another top-six finish courtesy of a solid team.

In the attacking department, they have a settled duo of Pardeep Narwal and Suredner Gill. Furthermore, the addition of Vijay Malik brings more quality to their attack. Meanwhile, they have a settled unit of Nitesh, Sumit, and Ashu Singh. UP Yoddhas only have to bring their quality on the mat and they will easily dominate the season.

#2 - Dabang Delhi

In the last few years, Dabang Delhi have emerged as one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. Naveen Kumar, Meetu, Ashu Malik, and Manjeet form a dynamic raiding unit for them.

Meanwhile, the addition of Vishal Bhardwaj adds a lot of experience to their defense. They lack an experienced all-rounder in their team but the Dabangs from Delhi still look good to advance to the next round of the PKL 10.

#1 - Puneri Paltan

After reaching the final during the last season, Puneri Paltan will be eager to lift the PKL 10 trophy. Puneri Paltan are the only team to have quality backups for all positions courtesy of their investment in youth in the last few years.

They have Asalam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat to lead their attack, while Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde will be their backup. Puneri Paltan have also added solidity to their defense by signing Mohammadreza Shadloui for a record-breaking price. On paper, the Pune-based franchise is looking the best slated to finish at the top in the PKL 10.