Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Naveen Kumar recorded his 11th consecutive Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi League Updated 'Most Raid Points' list Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

As the Bengaluru leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 ended last night, the action moved to Kolkata tonight as the Bengal Warriors will host the caravan-based tournament now. The home team locked horns with two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants in the home leg opener while the 2nd match of the night saw table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. square off against Dharamraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers.

Speaking of the game between Warriors and Fortune Giants first, Maninder Singh kicked off the proceedings with some brilliant raids. He ended the match with 9 raid points but, his efforts could not win the match for the Warriors as the duo of Sachin and Sonu ensured that the encounter ends in a tie.

Surprisingly, there was not a single all-out inflicted in this match-up which produced no Super 10s and no High 5s as well. However, the fans in attendance got to witness a classic kabaddi match in which no team deserved to lose.

The following fixture proved to be a completely opposite one as Haryana Steelers ran through Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi K.C. Naveen Kumar scored his 12th Super 10 of the season but, Super 10s from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikas Kandola gave the Steelers a big win. Defender Vikas Kale too chipped in with a High 5 to support the raiders.

Unfortunately, none of Delhi's defenders could support Naveen as the table-toppers' winning streak came to an end in Kolkata. Some good individual performances in the 2nd game lit up the Kolkata leg of this season.

Here's the list of the raiders with the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019, followed by the 'Most Tackle Points' updated as on 7th September 2019.

There are no changes in the top 5 of the raiders' leader-board as Pawan Sehrawat continues to be the top raider of the season. Naveen Kumar is inching closer towards him while Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh are way behind the top two raiders.

Just like the list of raiders, there is no change in the defenders' leader-board as well. Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sumit and Fazel Atrachali continue to be the top defenders of this season.