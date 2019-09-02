Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Bengaluru leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 // 02 Sep 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vishal Bhardwaj registered his fifth High 5 of the season versus Tamil Thalaivas

The first half of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Bengaluru leg was quite an entertaining one with the home team, Bengaluru Bulls, recording a win and a loss in its first two matches. Tamil Thalaivas lost both of their matches while Gujarat Fortune Giants and U Mumba registered big wins.

Talking about the performance of the home team first, Bengaluru Bulls lost their opening home encounter to the Fortune Giants as Saurabh Nandal's 8 tackle points could not help his team win the match. Pawan Sehrawat blew away the Tamil Thalaivas in their second home encounter as his 17 raid points helped the Bulls win the match by 6 points. Amit Sheoran scored a High 5 for the home side.

U Mumba's Abhishek Singh scored 13 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers and he received good support from Fazel Atrachali as U Mumba destroyed Deepak Niwas Hooda and team. U.P. Yoddha avenged their first round defeat to Bengal Warriors courtesy a High 5 from captain Nitesh Kumar.

On the third night of the Bengaluru leg, Vikash Khandola and Dharamraj Cheralathan came to the party as they registered a Super 10 and a High 5 respectively to guide the Haryana Steelers to a 14 point victory over Puneri Paltan. And, in the final match of the first half of the Bengaluru leg, Vishal Bhardwaj's 6 tackle points ensured that V. Ajith Kumar's maiden Super 10 goes in vain as Telugu Titans won the match versus Tamil Thalaivas by 5 points.

With so many incredible individual performances taking place in the first half of the leg, there have been a lot of changes in the 'Most Raid Points' and the 'Most Tackle Points' lists. Here's a look at the top raiders and top defenders of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

There are no changes in the Top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard with Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai being the top 5 raiders. Siddharth Desai though has closed in the gap between himself and Maninder by scoring 9 raid points in the game against Tamil Thalaivas.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj's High 5 has solidified his pole position on the defenders' leader-board otherwise there are no major changes in the Top 5 of the 'Most Tackle Points' list as well.