Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Kolkata leg

Pawan Sehrawat's 19 raid points could not help Bengaluru Bulls win their only match of the Kolkata leg

The caravan of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 moved to Kolkata last week with the Bengal Warriors being the next hosts of the tournament. The home team had kicked off its home leg on a shaky note against Gujarat Fortune Giants but they bounced back well to register wins in all the other three matches.

Talking about the individual stars of the home team first, captain Maninder Singh led his side from the front with some exceptional performances in the raiding department. He scored 2 Super 10s for the Warriors and inspired them to an unbeaten home leg.

The Punjabi raider received good support from Sukesh Hegde and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Baldev Singh was the best defender of the team with 11 tackle points in 4 matches.

Besides, Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite shone with a Super 10 against the home team while U Mumba's young raider, Arjun Deshwal too recorded a Super 10 versus the Bengal Warriors. Pawan Sehrawat continued his magnificent form with 19 raid points in the sole match he played and, Pardeep Narwal aggregated 40 raid points in 2 matches.

Among the defenders, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull took 2 High 5s in 2 matches whereas U.P. Yoddha's rising star, Sumit scored 5 tackle points versus Gujarat Fortune Giants. U Mumba's skipper, Fazel Atrachali too scored 10 tackle points in the Kolkata leg.

With so many individuals performing well in the Kolkata leg, there have been some changes in the 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists. Here's a look at the top raiders and the top defenders of the season after the Kolkata leg -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has solidified his top position by crossing the 200 raid points milestone. Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai are the other raiders in the Top 5 of the raiders' leader-board.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Bhardwaj and Fazel Atrachali are the three defenders to touch the 50 tackle points mark this season. Sumit and Mahender Singh are following them closely and expect Surjeet Singh to reach the Top 5 when the action moves to Pune on Saturday.