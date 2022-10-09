Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs HAR

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued yesterday with another Triple Panga. Fans witnessed two thrilling tied games at the start, and in the main event, the Haryana Steelers defeated the Bengal Warriors by eight points.

There have been a lot of changes tto the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the three matches that took place last night. Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar Goyat is no longer the top raider of the tournament.

Meanwhile, a Bengal Warriors defender has attained the number one position on the defenders' leaderboard with the first High 5 of the season. Without further ado, here's a look at the top raiders and defenders' lists.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

After a magnificent performance against the Bengal Warriors, Manjeet Dahiya has become the number one raider of Pro Kabaddi 2022. He earned 18 raid points and one tackle point for the Haryana Steelers last night.

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh HS and Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar Goyat jointly occupy the second position with 13 raid points each. Narender, Surender Gill and Rakesh Gowda are the other raiders present in the top six.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Maruti Ernak is the number one defender of PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Veteran Bengal Warriors defender Girish Maruti Ernak registered the first High 5 of the tournament against the Haryana Steelers last night. Although his efforts came in a losing cause, Ernak is the number one defender of the league now with six tackle points.

Sandeep Dhull, Mahender Singh, Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal and Ashu Singh complete the top six of the Most Tackle Points. All five defenders have scored four tackle points each.

Three more matches will happen in the PKL tonight. It will be exciting to see which players are at the helm of the leaderboard tonight.

Poll : 0 votes