Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs TEL match

The third day of Pro Kabaddi 2023 Chennai leg featured two thrilling games. Former champions Bengal Warriors took on U Mumba in the first match, followed by a battle between Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans and Bharat Hooda's Bengaluru Bulls.

Both matches were decided by a margin of two points. U Mumba edged the Warriors by 39-37 in the first match, and in the second game, the Bulls beat the Titans by 33-31.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Pawan Sehrawat has become the new number one raider of Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Telugu Titans captain continued his top form in season 10 and scored 13 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls. His tally stands at 76 raid points after seven matches in the competition.

UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill has dropped to the second spot, with 75 raid points in his account. Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has climbed to the third position after scoring 11 raid points against U Mumba. Singh has total 72 raid points to his name now.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has become the first defender to complete 25 tackle points this season (Image: PKL)

Shubham Shinde continues to be the top defender of PKL 2023. The Bengal Warriors star earned two tackle points against U Mumba, taking his tally to 25 tackle points in the tournament.

Mohammadreza Shadloui is right behind him with 23 tackle points, while UP Yoddhas' right corner Nitesh Kumar is in the third position, having earned 22 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls' veteran defender Surjeet Singh has jumped to the fourth spot on the leaderboard. Singh scored seven tackle points against his former team Telugu Titans to overtake Fazel Atrachali.