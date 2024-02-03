Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs HAR match

Pro Kabaddi League season 10's Delhi leg kicked off last night (2 February) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. Home team Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with former champions Bengal Warriors in the opening game of the Delhi leg. Though the home team was the favorite to win, the Warriors eventually emerged victorious by seven points.

Later in the evening, two-time finalists Gujarat Giants took on their former coach Manpreet Singh's team Haryana Steelers. In a match full of ups and downs, the Giants failed to defend a 11-point lead and lost by 30-34 to Haryana.

After the action-packed start in Delhi, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points list and Most Tackle Points list of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has jumped from fifth to third position after the match against Dabang Delhi KC. Singh led his team from the front by scoring 11 raid points. His tally stands at 157 raid points from 16 matches now.

Ashu Malik earned 17 raid points for Dabang Delhi KC, but the captain's efforts came in a losing cause. The 17 points helped Ashu reduce the gap between himself and top-placed Arjun Deshwal to just six. Deshwal is number one with 191 raid points and is closely followed by Ashu with 185 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Top 5 defenders continue to hold their positions (Image: PKL)

There were no changes to the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sagar Rathee, Ankush Rathee, Ankit Jaglan and Sahil Gulia continue to be the top five names in the Most Tackle Points list.

None of the aforementioned names were in action last night in Delhi, and neither of them will be on the mat tonight as well.