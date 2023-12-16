Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 25th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 16, Saturday.

Aslam Mustafa-led Puneri Paltan are occupying the sixth rank with two wins, one loss in three encounters so far. With a score difference of 10, Paltan are carrying 11 points in the tally.

They started their campaign on a winning note over Jaipur Pink Panthers by 37-33. Mohit Goyat bagged seven raids with Aslam Mustafa perfectly assisting as a back-up raider with eight raids. In the second, they stunned U Mumba by 43-32. Mohit continued his dominance with a Super 10 and two successful tackles.

However, their dominance came to a halt over Haryana Steelers in the third game as they suffered a defeat by 39-44. The raiding department shined for the team yet again. However, their defense got exposed, resulting in their first defeat of the campaign.

On the other hand, Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors are topping the standings with three wins and one tied game in four clashes. Their campaign was initiated with a close win over Bengaluru Bulls by 32-30. Later, they tied with Jaipur Pink Panthers 28-28.

In their third game, Bengal defeated Tamil Thalaivas by 48-38. They continued their sheer dominance with a 60-42 victory over Patna Pirates. Maninder Singh and Shubham Shinde are perfectly leading the raiding and defense departments for the Warriors.

PUN vs BEN Match Details

Match: PUN vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 25

Date and Time: December 16, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PUN vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya S.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 25

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh, without an iota of doubt, is the best captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI. He is leading the raiding unit for one-time champions Bengal Warriors with 34 successful raids from just four games.

Maninder has amassed 45 total raid points with three Super 10s so far. With 11.25 average raid points per match, the attacking raider is one of the players to watch out for from the Warriors’ team.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde is leading the defense tally with 17 successful tackles from four clashes so far in this campaign. He successfully secured 11 tackle points in 13 attempts against Tamil Thalaivas, earning a spot among top five list of most tackle points scored in a single PKL game.

With one super tackle and a High 5, Shubham is the best defender of this encounter. The 24-year-old is carrying the tackle success rate of 65%, making him one of the valuable vice-captaincy choices to have in your fantasy XI.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the all-rounder, has a total of nine tackle points from 21 attempts with three successful tackles per match. Moreover, he has three successful raid points, making him the perfect all-rounder, who can give multiple points in your fantasy XI.

PUN vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Five must-picks for PUN vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 25

Shubham Shinde, Maninder Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar

PUN vs BEN expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengal Warriors are expected to be strong favorites in this clash and it’s advisable to have more players from the Warriors side in your fantasy combination. However, Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh can be opted as your vice-captain in mega leagues.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Mohit Goyat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde