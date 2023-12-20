PUN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 33

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns in the 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday, December 20.

Bulls are having an indifferent season this time around with two wins, four losses in six encounters so far, bagging 14 points. They would be expecting to continue their winning momentum after racking up a win in their recent clash.

Talking about their most recent encounter, Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by 32-30. Interestingly, this win came after four successive defeats for the Saurabh Nandal-led side. Bharat and Saurabh form the perfect raider-defender duo for the Bulls.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are riding high on confidence after making it to the pole position in the standings with four wins in five games, carrying 21 points.

They are entering this game on the back of two successive wins. Mohit Goyat has been leading the raiding department for the Pune side, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh stays among the best defenders of the season.

PUN vs BLR Match Details

Match: PUN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 33

Date and Time: December 20, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PUN vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengaluru Bulls

Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Bharat, Monu, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 33

Raider - Bharat

Bharat is the third-best raider of the season with 43 successful raids from six games in this edition. He has collected 56 raid points from 110 attempts with three super raids and as many Super 10s.

Moreover, Bharat has four tackle points from six attempts. With an average of nine raid points per match, he goes into this game as the safest captaincy pick.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal is among the top defenders this season with 16 tackle points from 32 attempts. With one high 5 at a 50% success rate, the Bengaluru Bulls skipper is the best vice-captain to have in your XI.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the second-best defender of the season with 17 successful tackles from five games. He has 17 tackle points from 36 attempts in this campaign with one High 5. With a 47% success rate with tackles, Chiyaneh emerges as an impressive multiplier on your fantasy team.

PUN vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Monu Goyat

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 33

Bharat, Monu Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Surjeet Singh, Aslam Inamdar

PUN vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Though, Bengaluru Bulls are struggling in this edition, Bharat is having an impressive season in the raiding department. It’s advisable to have him as a multiplier compared to Mohit Goyat in mega leagues to stand a chance to bag more points.

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Aman, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Bharat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Abinesh Nadarajan

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Bharat

Captain: Bharat I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat