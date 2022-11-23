BEN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 97

The Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in the 97th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, 23 November, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both sides come off fairly narrow losses in their previous encounters. While Bengal fell short by five points against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Bulls' late charge wasn't enough to salvage a tie against the Puneri Paltan as they lost 35-33.

While it was yet another success for Maninder Singh who continued his stunning season, a lack of support for him and a sub-par defensive performance cost the Warriors.

Meanwhile, a poor first-half showing left the Bulls too much to do after the break. While Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, and Saurabh Nandal tried their best to make up for lost time, it wasn't enough in the end.

BEN vs BLR Match Details

The Warriors and the Bulls will face off in the second match of a double-header at 08:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 97

Date and Time: November 23, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: L W L W D

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L W W W W

BEN vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak/Surender Nada, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 97

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is one of the most consistent raiders in the league and he should have another field day against the Bulls. Only 12 points behind Bharat with a game in hand, Maninder also has a shot at taking the lead in the Top Raiders' charts.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Considering the Warriors' defensive woes, Saurabh Nandal is the best defender for this match in my opinion. The right corner is the third-highest tackle point scorer this season and is in decent form ahead of this game.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

The in-form Neeraj Narwal edges out Deepak Niwas Hooda as the best all-round option for this match. He has more than one-and-a-half times the number of points Hooda has scored and should be selected by a majority of the players.

BEN vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9778

Player Name Bharat Saurabh Nandal Neeraj Narwal Surender Nada Girish Maruti Ernak

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

If Girish Maruti Ernak returns to the Bengal starting lineup, ensure that you somehow accommodate him into the side. However, his replacement in Bengal's lineup, Surender Nada, is a handy enabler at 11 credits.

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Surender Nada, Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Bharat

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Bharat

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Surender Nada, Mahender Singh, and Saurabh Nandal

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, and Bharat

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

