TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 66 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas are currently placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 30 points to their name. They have registered three wins and a couple of losses, while their remaining five matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves in 10th place after 10 matches. They have 23 points in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, having registered only two wins thus far.

The Gujarat-based club have five losses and three draws from their remaining matches this season.

The Thalaivas drew their previous encounter against the Pink Panthers, with both teams having scored 31 points each. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, also walk into this encounter on the back of a draw.

They drew their previous PKL match against U Mumba 24 - 24.

Both sides earned three points each in their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter. However, they'll be hoping to get maximum points when they meet each other on Thursday.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 66, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 20, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/Ankit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sahil Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sunil Kumar, Manjeet.

Captain: Surjeet Singh | Vice-Captain: Sagar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mohit, Ajay Kumar, Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar