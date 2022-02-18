TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Tamil Thalaivas have already been knocked out of the competition. They are currently placed 11th in the table with 47 points from 21 matches. The South Indian club have five wins and 10 losses thus far this season, with their remaining six games ending in draws.

The Thalaivas will play their last match of the season against the Giants on Friday and will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will need to win their last couple of games and hope the other fixtures go in their favor to make it to the playoffs.

With eight wins, as many losses and four draws this season, the Gujarat-based club are placed eighth in the standings in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 129, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Himanshu Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sahil Surender.

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sahil Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Ajay Kumar, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Himanshu, Sunil Kumar, Mohit, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak | Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

