TAM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 41

Tamil Thalaivas will clash against Haryana Steelers in the 41st match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday, December 25.

Thalaivas, under the captaincy of Sahil Gulia, are reeling down at the 11th position with two wins and four defeats from six encounters. Regrettably, they have suffered losses in the last three games.

In their most recent encounter, Thalaivas suffered a defeat over Jaipur Pink Panthers by 24-25. With 11 points in their tally, they would be aiming to add five crucial points in this much-awaited game.

Haryana Steelers, led by Jaideep Dahiya, are at the sixth rank in the standings with four wins and two defeats from six encounters. They have bagged 21 points and would be hoping to add more points to their tally.

In the last five games, they have accumulated four consecutive wins with their most recent win coming against Telugu Titans in a close game by 37-36.

TAM vs HAR Match Details

Match: TAM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 41

Date and Time: December 25, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TAM vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, M. Abishek, Aashish, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu, Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia (c)

Haryana Steelers

Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Nandal, Shivam Patare, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 41

Raider - Vinay

Vinay is having an impressive season for Haryana Steelers in the raiding department. They would be relying on the star raider in this game to create an impact.

The 24-year-old has 50 raid points in this campaign from 101 attempts with 37% successful raids rate. So far, he has accumulated two super raids and one Super 10. With an average of 8.33 raid points per match, Vinay is the safest raider to have in your seven.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

Tamil Thalaivas are having one of the best defense, thanks to Sahil Gulia's performance in the left corner. He has 20 tackle points from 39 attempts and he would be anticipating to add more points to his tally.

Notably, he has 3.33 average successful tackles per match with two High 5s and one super tackle so far in this campaign.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

All-rounder Mohit Nandal is having a tournament to remember. In six games, he has 18 tackle points from 39 attempts. The right-cover defender has one super tackle and one High 5 in this season. He can be a brilliant and risky vice-captain in your mega league teams.

TAM vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Vinay

Mohit Nandal

Sahil Gulia

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 41

Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Sahil Gulia, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler

TAM vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Tamil Thalaivas' best raider Vinay wasn’t part of the previous game’s starting seven and Ajinkya Pawar came in as a substitute after missing out of the main seven. It would be interesting to see how Thalaivas form their seven in this game. It’s advisable to form your fantasy seven accordingly.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Khaler, Jaideep Dahiya

All-Rounders: Himanshu, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Vinay

Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal, Ashish

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Vinay

Captain: Vinay I Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal