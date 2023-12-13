TAM vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 21

Tamil Thalaivas will cross swords with Telugu Titans in the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 13, Wednesday.

Led by Sagar, Tamil Thalaivas are currently holding the 11th position in the standings with one win and a loss in two encounters so far. Their most recent game was against Bengal Warriors on December 10 when they suffered a defeat by 38-48 scoreline.

Ajinkya Pawar leads the raiding department for Thalaivas. He bagged a Super 10 in the first game against Dabang Delhi KC and helped his side to win the game by 42-31. He was supported by Narender with six successful raids.

In the second game against Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya Pawar continued his dominance with six successful raids. Narender played a perfect anchor role, racking up seven successful raids. With no proper defense on their side, Thalaivas are struggling to have a balanced gameplay.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans are having a disastrous season, suffering from a hat-trick of defeats. In their most recent game, they were beaten by UP Yoddhas 33-48 with Pawan racking up eight successful raids. They will be aiming turn things around in the next game.

In their first game against Gujarat Giants, captain Pawan Sehrawat bagged a Super 10, but it went in vain as they lost the game 32-38. In the second game, they staged a defeat (28-50) over Patna Pirates. Pawan continued his good momentum with seven successful raids, but wasn't supported well by his teammates.

TAM vs TEL Match Details

Match: TAM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: December 13, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Nitin Singh, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (c), Sandeep Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Robin Chaudhary, Hamid Nader, Ankit

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 21

Raider - Ajit Pawar

Tamil Thalaivas leading raider Ajit Pawar has 20 successful raids from two matches so far with one Super 10 against Dabang Delhi KC. He secured 21 points against Delhi and eight points over Bengal Warriors. With 68% raid strike rate, he can be the most valuable player in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Mohit

Interestingly, both sides are lacking good enough defense. However, Telugu Titans defender Mohit has earned five points from one encounter so far. With a 67% tackle strike rate, Mohit earns himself a good spot to be one of the defenders to watch out for in this clash.

All-Rounder - M Abishek

Tamil Thalaivas all-rounder M Abishek presents himself to be the best all-round choice to take part in this game. In two games he has played so far, he has earned two points. With a 30% tackle strike rate, he ended the previous season with 40 points. We can expect Abishek bright out his A game in this encounter.

TAM vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Ajit Pawar

Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 21

Narender, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sahil Gulia, M Abishek

TAM vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Both teams are having a below average season in terms of their defense. However, having defeated Dabang Delhi KC, Tamil Thailavas present themselves as strong contenders to win this encounter over struggling Telugu Titans.

Despite a bad season, Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat has been consistently giving good enough points in the riding department. He can be a pretty good captaincy choice in mega league teams.

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Sahil Guila, Mohit Rathee

All-Rounders: M Abishek

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Narender

Captain: Narender I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit

All-Rounders: M Abishek

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Narender

Captain: Ajit Pawar I Vice-Captain: Narender