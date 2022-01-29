TEL vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 82 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, January 29. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are placed at the bottom of the PKL standings with 22 points from 14 matches. They have registered only one win thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team has 10 losses and three draws to their name from their remaining PKL matches.

The Warriors, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place with 41 points from 14 games. They have seven wins and six losses to their name, while one game ended in a draw. A win on Saturday against the Telugu Titans would see them break into the top 3.

The Titans drew their previous PKL encounter with the Haryana Steelers, with the two sides scoring 39 points each. The Telugu Titans have not had a great time this season but wouldn't want to finish bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors won their previous encounter against the Jaipur Pink Panthers by a huge margin of 41-22 and will be riding high on confidence.

The Warriors have been a better side when compared to the Titans and are thus expected to win this Pro Kabaddi fixture.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 82, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 29 January 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, C Arun, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh | Vice-Captain: Abozar Mighani

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee