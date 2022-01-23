TEL vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 74

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 74 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are languishing at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi points table with just 18 points from 12 matches. They have only one win thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club have nine losses and a couple of draws to their name this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are currently placed second in the PKL standings with 41 points from 13 encounters. They have registered seven victories and five losses this season. Their remaining one game ended in a draw.

The Bulls head into this encounter on the back of a loss against Puneri Paltan. The Bangalore-based club lost the game by two points and will look to get back to winning ways. A win on Sunday will see them move atop the points table.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against U Mumba by seven points and don't stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 74, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Prince D

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Rajnish.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: T Adarsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Surinder Singh, Prince D, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Saurabh Nandal | Vice-Captain: Pawan Sherawat

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava