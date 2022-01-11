TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 48

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in Match 48 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are reeling at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi standings with 10 points to their name. They have registered five losses and a couple of draws this season. The club are still searching for their first win in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are currently placed 11th in the PKL table with 15 points against their name. They have only a solitary win and four losses from seven matches, with their remaining two matches ending in draws.

The Titans lost their previous encounter against U Mumba by 38-48, while the Giants succumbed to a narrow 26-27 defeat against the Patna Pirates in their most recent fixture.

Both sides will look to get back to winning ways and make a push up the points table before time runs out.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 48, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish / Galla Raju, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Surender Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Girish Maruti Ernak, Ruturaj Koravi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Narwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Ankit Beniwal | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Girish Maruti Ernak, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Narwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Rajnish | Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee