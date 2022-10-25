The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 39th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 25.

Neither side is in good form, with both teams losing four out of their last five matches. While the Titans' last defeat was a crushing 51-27 one at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Steelers lost a closer game 38-42 to the Gujarat Giants.

The Titans are still unable to find a settled starting seven and are at the bottom of the points table. The Steelers have fared relatively better and have two wins and a draw in six matches.

TEL vs HAR Match Details

The Titans and the Steelers will go head-to-head in the second match of a doubleheader at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L W L

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L L L L W

TEL vs HAR Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Vijay Kumar, Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

K Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 39

Raider - Meetu

Meetu has overtaken Manjeet as the highest point-scoring raider for the Steelers with his 16-point haul against Gujarat. He's in good form heading into this game and could test the vulnerable Titans defense.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Haryana's left cover Jaideep Dahiya has had a solid season so far, scoring 17 tackle points in six matches. He's probably the most bankable defender from this fixture.

All-Rounder - Adarsh T

The Titans are playing left-corner defender Adarsh as a raider, and he did really well in their last outing. Despite being out of position, he could be a really good differential.

TEL vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Meetu

Jaideep Dahiya

5 Must-Picks for TEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 39

Player Name Jaideep Dahiya Meetu Manjeet Surjeet Singh Adarsh T

TEL vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

While neither side is in good form heading into this match, Haryana look a far more settled and composed side than the Titans, who have been very unpredictable. If you are looking to play it safe, back the Steelers.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Jaideep Dahiya, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Adarsh T.

Raiders: Manjeet and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Manjeet. | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya.

TEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Amirhossein Bastami

Raiders: Meetu Mehender and Manjeet.

Captain: Meetu Mehender. | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh.

