TEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 51

Telugu Titans will square off with Puneri Paltan in the 51st match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on January 1, Monday.

Telugu Titans are carrying the wooden spoon with just one win and seven losses, having played eight games so far. They have bagged only eight points and are entering this game on the back of two defeats. Their most recent defeat came against U Mumba by 52-34.

Regrettably, they missed out on their captain Pawan Sherawat in their previous game and it would be interesting to see if he would come back into this game. Their raiding department is surely missing out on their star raider.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are ranked second in the tally with six wins and one defeat in seven encounters. They are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive wins. Their most recent game was against Patna Pirates, winning it quite comprehensively by 46-28.

Paltan would be a strong favorite entering this contest. They have an impressive raiding unit and agile defensive department, that can give a lot of valuable points to top the game.

TEL vs PUN Match Details

Match: TEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 51

Date and Time: Jan. 1, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TEL vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Robin Chaudhary, Milad Jabbari, Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Hamid Nader, Sandeep Dhull

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 51

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat is Puneri Paltan's best raider in this campaign. He has bagged 52 raid points from 96 attempts at a 49% raid success rate. With 7.43 average raid points per match, Mohit would be the safest captaincy choice to have in your seven. Interestingly, he has 12 tackle points from 18 attempts with a 56% tackle success rate.

Defender - Abinesh Nadarajan

Abinesh Nadarajan is a decent backup defender for Puneri Paltan with 22 tackle points from 37 attempts. He has one super tackle and a high 5. With Titans struggling with their raiding unit, the 23-year-old would be eyeing to have a lot of points in his tally.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has 25 tackle points from 51 attempts with two High 5s. He is an impressive defender for Puneri Paltan with a 49% tackle success rate. In the raiding department, he has eight raid points from 11 attempts with a super raid. The 23-year-old is a decent multiplier choice in your best seven.

TEL vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohit Goyat

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 51

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sandeep Dhull

TEL vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Telugu Titans are having a pretty poor season with their defense. It would be wise to have more raiders from the opposition team to gain from this. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are anticipated to be a top-class skipper in head-to-head and mega-league teams.

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Khatri, Milad Jabbari, Abinesh Nadarajan

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Rajnish, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat