Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Titans notch up a win in their last home game?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 02 Aug 2017, 23:09 IST

Telugu Titans

The first re-match in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the Telugu Titans taking the battle across to the Patna Pirates for the last match in the Hyderabad leg of the tournament.

The match like the past five days will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the home ground of the Titans.

However, the Titans have been in poor form through out the entire duration of the leg with the exception of the first match wherein they defeated the Tamil Thalaivas. Subsequently, the team slumped to defeat in four matches with Rahul Chaudhari not being able to fire like his outing in the first match wherein he notched up a Super 10.

But it is not just him that is to be blamed, experienced campaigners in the likes of Rohit Rana and Rakesh Kumar have also not been up to the mark when it has come to the defence. The only aspect which the Titans can take pride in, are their other raiders in the likes of Nilesh Salunkhe and Vikas Tanwar.

As for the Patna Pirates, they had a mixed outing in the first match against the Titans wherein they were not able to control the proceedings of the entire course of 40 minutes, even suffering an All-Out in the process, but nonetheless sustained themselves to get a win under their belt.

The defending champions had the skipper and dubki king, Pardeep Narwal spearheading the attack, amassing a massive 15 points alongside Monu Gayat for added support who picked up 8 points. The defence, however, lacked lustre as compared to the raiding, with Vishal Mane managing to pick up just 3 tackle points and Sachin Shingade unable to get past the single mark.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match prediction

The Pirates definitely look like the stronger side going into the match given their raiding prowess which was showcased in the first match. Moreover having already defeated the Telugu Titans once, the team will be high on confidence to notch up another win. Also the fact that the team is well-rested prior to the encounter, unlike the Titans who have been playing back-to-back matches.

The Titans, if they are to pose are any real challenge need to really showcase some real mettle when it comes to the defence as well as the attack. They will be looking to end their poor home leg on a high note but cannot go the distance unless they improve their form by a margin.

