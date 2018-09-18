Top 5 rivalries in the history of Pro Kabaddi League

Vinay Chhabria
18 Sep 2018

Pro Kabaddi League

We are just a handful of days away from the sixth edition of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League and all the twelve teams have begun their training and preparations for the upcoming Kabaddi extravaganza. Throughout the years, Pro Kabaddi is famous for providing the stage and platform to the unknown players. And these players have built the rise of various franchises in the league. Besides rivalries between top players, strong competition has also taken place between the top teams to grab the crown of Kabaddi Kings.

In this countdown, we will list down the top five rivalries between the teams of the Pro Kabaddi League-

#5 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans have found it tough to get past the Bengal Warriors in the past few editions with the last encounter between the two giants ending in a high-scoring 37-37 tie. Rahul Chaudhari and his men have a win-loss record of 2-4 (and 2 ties) against the Akshay Kumar owned franchise. Let us have a look at the results of the fixtures which took place between the two sides in the previous season-

Telugu Titans 24-30 Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans 31-32 Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans 37-37 Bengal Warriors

The above results show the cut-throat competition that takes place when the sides from Hyderabad and Kolkata meet on the mat. Rahul Chaudhari has been the top raider securing over 2 super 10s while Surjeet Singh has been the top defender in the two sides’ meeting scoring multiple High 5s and causing troubles to the Titans’ attack.

Titans vs Warriors matches in season six

Kabaddi fans mark your dates for these mouth-watering clashes-

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, 16th October 2018, Sonipat

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, 9th November 2018, Mumbai

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, 25th December 2018, Kolkata.

Heading towards the three-time defending champions now.

