UP vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 20

UP Yoddha will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 20 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha are placed 9th on the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with seven points, having won a game and lost a couple of them. Meanwhile, the Giants have nine points to their name with a couple of losses and a draw in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddha lost their PKL 8 season opener against the Bengal Warriors. The franchise won their second encounter against the Patna Pirates, while they succumbed to a defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third Pro Kabaddi League 2021 fixture.

The Giants, on the other hand, fell to losses in their first few matches this season. However, the club ended their losing streak as they drew their third PKL match against Dabang Delhi.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, Match 20, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 29th, 2021, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Rohit Tomar

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Mahender Rajput/Sonu Singh

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sumit, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Surender Gill.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak; Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal; Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

