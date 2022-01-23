UP vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 73 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are currently placed fifth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 38 points from 12 encounters so far this season. They have registered five wins and have four losses to their name, while three matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Steelers find themselves in ninth place with 34 points from 12 games. They have five wins and as many losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club's other two games ended in draws.

The Uttar Pradesh-based side walk into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Bengal Warriors. They won the game by four points and are on a five-match unbeaten streak. They will look to extend their streak in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers also won their previous encounter, against Dabang Delhi KC, by three points. The Harayana-based club are enjoying a two-match winning streak and will look to make it three wins in a row.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Match 73, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gaurav Kumar.

Haryana Steelers

Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Nitesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Surender Gill, Ashish.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Pardeep Narwal, Vinay.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava