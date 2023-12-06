UP vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 6, 2023

U.P Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers are set to lock horns in the ninth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Led by Pardeep Narwal, the Yoddhas endured a disappointing start to their PKL 2023 season, losing their opening match to U Mumba with a scoreline of 31-34. Despite trailing in the first half by 14-19, they made a comeback in the second half with a score of 17-15 but ultimately fell short by three points.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers had a mixed outing in the previous season, winning 10 games, losing as many, and securing two ties. However, Dabang Delhi edged them out by two points, preventing their qualification for the playoffs.

However, in the current season, bolstered by players like Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep Dahiya, and Ashish, the Steelers are eager for a strong start.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Surender Gill (UP) - 13.5 credits

Surender Gill raiding against U Mumba in the first game (Credits: PKL)

Surender Gill, the second-best raider for U.P Yodhas in the previous season, earned 140 raid points and was ranked among the top 15 raiders. With 106 successful raids, six super raids, and eight Super 10s, he made a significant contribution.

While Gill started the current season decently with seven raid points in the first game, he aims to bounce back in the upcoming matches and prove crucial as the captain or vice-captain for your UP vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Siddharth Desai (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Siddharth Desai during his stint in U Mumba (credits: PKL)

Siddharth Desai, the standout raider for Telugu Titans last year, notched up 142 raid points in 17 games, averaging 8.35 points per match. His impressive record also included six Super 10s and two Super raids.

Over his 63-match career, Siddharth has accumulated 611 raid points, featuring 22 Super raids and 30 Super 10s, making him a top choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your UP vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Pardeep Narwal (UP) - 14.5 credits

Pardeep Narwal during first game against U Mumba (credits: PKL)

Pardeep Narwal, the "record-breaker," is widely recognized as one of the premier players in the PKL. He had a fine performance last season, securing 220 raid points through 161 successful raids, including 11 Super 10s and nine Super raids.

Despite a scoreless start in the current season's opening game, the “Dubki King” is expected to stage a strong comeback in the upcoming UP vs HAR Dream11 match.