UP vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56

UP Yoddha will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 56 in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, 15 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

UP Yoddha are currently placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi League points table with 23 points from nine matches. They have a couple of victories and four losses to their name. Their remaining three games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are reeling at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi standings with just 10 points from eight matches. They have lost six matches, while a couple of matches ended in draws. The Titans are yet to win a single game in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They will have to add wins to their tally before time runs out.

UP Yoddha drew their previous encounter against the Haryana Steelers 36 - 36. The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, lost against the Gujarat Giants. The latter side won the game 40 - 22.

Taking both teams' form into consideration, the Uttar Pradesh-based club are favorites to win this encounter.

Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Sumit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Shrikant Jadhav, T Adarsh, Surinder Gill, Rajnish.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Surinder Gill | Vice-Captain: Rajnish

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Diptanil Roy