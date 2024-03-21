Uttar Pradesh squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Rahul Chaudhari and Vinay Tewathia

The 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship begins on March 21 in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as a strong contender for the title. Uttar Pradesh, led by seasoned campaigner Rahul Chaudhari, hope to build on their previous success, having won the National Games 2022 under Rahul's leadership.

Uttar Pradesh enter the championship with high expectations. Rahul Chaudhari, one of the best raiders in PKL history, leads the team, bringing his extensive experience and leadership skills to the fore. Despite a challenging season in which he only scored six points in three games, Rahul's performance for his state team Uttar Pradesh has always been commendable.

However, Uttar Pradesh have suffered setbacks in the run-up to the championship, with several experienced PKL players missing from the roster. Notable absentees include Nitin Tomar, Ashu Singh, and defensive stalwarts Harender Kumar and Sahul Kumar, who have been key members of the Uttar Pradesh kabaddi team in previous national tournaments.

Additionally, experienced raider Abhishek Singh will miss the tournament due to an injury sustained during PKL Season 10 with the Bengaluru Bulls. The omission of these players has surprised fans, as the Uttar Pradesh team appears inexperienced on paper, with a young squad.

Despite the challenges, Uttar Pradesh boast some exciting additions to their roster. Vinay Tewathia emerges as a standout addition, coming off an outstanding season with the runners-up Haryana Steelers, where he notched up an impressive 163 raid points in 23 matches.

His inclusion brings a boost to the team's raiding department, adding depth and firepower to their offensive arsenal. Additionally, Robin Chaudhary of the Telugu Titans joins the squad, showcasing promising performances with 55 points to his name.

As Uttar Pradesh prepare to compete in the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship, the team is focused and determined to overcome obstacles and demonstrate their skills on the kabaddi mat. Uttar Pradesh, led by Rahul Chaudhari, hope to make their mark in the tournament and compete for the coveted title.

Uttar Pradesh squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is Uttar Pradesh's complete list of players for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Rahul Chaudhari (Captain), Vinay Tewathia, Robin Chaudhary, Shubham Kumar, Mohit Baliyan, Nitin Panwar, Vishal Chaudhary, Navneet Nagar, Shivam Singh, Vikul Lamba, Anirudh Pandey, Guarav, Kuldeep Singh