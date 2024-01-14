10 Burt’s Bees products to avail in 2024

Finding affordable personal care products on a budget was like an Olympic sport, then, enter Burt’s Bees products. Founded in the 1980s, the brand has been a way to create products within a price point that’s well beyond what one would typically pay for the quality.

They have gained a cult following for their free of harmful chemicals and cruelty-free formulations. Burt’s Bees products are made of natural ingredients only, which aims to simplify a skincare routine by organically nourishing the skin.

From lip balms and blushes to facial cleansers, face oils, and moisturizers, this list covers Burt’s Bees products from head to toe.

10 best Burt’s Bees products

1. Fermented Honey Gel Cleanser

Consider Fermented Honey Gel Cleanser for anyone on the hunt for Burt’s Bees products for a clean and refreshed face. Formulated with fermented honey and green tea in a gentle foaming cleanser, it effortlessly removes skin impurities and excess sebum.

Enriched with fermented ingredients, it contains a prebiotic and probiotic blend that nourishes the moisture barrier, making the skin look and feel healthy. It is available on the official website for $15.99.

2. Breakout Defense Foaming Wash

Formulated to help prevent acne breakouts, it contains two skin-friendly prebiotics—BHA and Inulin—which support the skin’s balanced microbiome and help address skin concerns that trigger breakouts.

In addition, the natural Beta Hydroxy Acid from Willow Bark Extract works acts as a gentle exfoliator to unclog pores. It is available on the official website for $9.99.

3. Hyaluronic Acid Lip Plumping Serum

For an ultra-hydrating serum, consider Hyaluronic Acid Lip Plumping Serum searching for the Burt’s Bees products for full lip hydration.

Infused with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and menthol, it hydrates and plumps lips, leaving a semi-sheer and glossy finish without a sticky or irritated feeling. It retails for $9.99 on the official website.

4. Illuminating Eye Balm

Burt's Bees Illuminating Eye Balm (Image via Burt's Bees)

Discover the beauty of vitamin C to instantly brighten the under-eye area and reduce the appearance of under-eye circles with the Illuminating Eye Balm. In addition, the jojoba oil provides nourishment, leaving the skin plump and youthful-looking.

Lastly, 100% plant-based squalane from vitamin E and Brazilian sugarcane offers additional hydration. It is available on the official website for $12.99.

5. Face Care Concentrated Serum - Brightening

Skincare enthusiasts looking for Burt’s Bees products to reduce dark spots and illuminate the skin’s appearance can consider Face Care Concentrated Brightening Serum. It features the brightening formula of vitamin C and turmeric as key ingredients, helping reduce dark spots and giving the skin a glowing complexion.

It retails for $10.99 on the official website.

6. Clear and Balanced Skin Balancing Gel

Burt's Bees Skin Balancing Gel Cream (Image via Burt's Bees)

Squalane and Inulin lend their gentle exfoliating effects in this skin-balancing cream to fend off common breakout triggers like oily and parched skin and clogged pores. Formulated for oily skin, the lightweight gel texture easily absorbs into the skin to replenish the skin’s moisture.

It is available on the official website for $14.99.

7. SPF15 BB Cream

SPF15 BB Cream is one of Burt’s Bees products that simplifies a skincare routine, providing hydration, tone-up effect, and UV protection in one. Formulated with natural ingredients including antioxidant-rich Noni plant, it moisturizes, smooths, and perfects complexion, providing an illuminating glow.

It is available on the official website for $14.99.

8. Facial Oil with Rosehip Seed Extract

Formulated with rosehip seed extract, the rejuvenating facial oil nourishes dull and aged skin, reducing signs of aging and providing all-day hydration. The addition of evening primrose and jojoba oils offers protection from free radical damage, helping fight signs of aging for more supple, glowing skin.

It retails for $19.99 on the official website.

9. SPF 30 Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion

Developed as a multi-purpose skincare product, it provides SPF 30 protection while reinforcing the skin’s moisture barrier. Formulated with the hydrate and calm complex of Burt’s Bees products blended with aloe extract in a lightweight texture, it offers calming effects, making it suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

It is available on the official website for $14.99.

10. Exfoliating Clay Mask

Exfoliate and remove skin impurities with the clay mask formulated with 99.1% natural ingredients that help refine skin texture for smoother, plumper skin. Key ingredients such as avocado extract and Kakadu plum provide vitamin C and antioxidants to help brighten the skin.

Meanwhile, clay lends its purifying benefits to absorb excess oil and clean pores, best used for acne-prone and oily skin. It retails for $14.99 on the official website.

Using nature’s ingredients in simple, natural, and responsible formulations and packaging, Burt’s Bees products nourish the skin with organic herbs and essential oils.

In addition, Burt’s Bees products have everything a skincare enthusiast needs, from moisturizing lip balms to nourishing creams, moisturizers, and body lotions, all formulated to suit all skin types and concerns, whether they have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin.