11 Best hippie hairstyles for women to look effortlessly glamorous

Break out from the ordinary with the best hippie hairstyles for women, featuring braids, flowers, colorful strands, and quirky hair accessories. After all, it doesn’t need to be festival season to shake up one’s everyday look with some festive hairstyles. Hippie hairdos have been trending lately, with their offbeat looks and unique, stylish style that is both adorable and bold.

Moreover, it doesn’t take much effort to perfect a chic hippie hairdo for women. From adding a small little braid to create a hippie hairstyle to a thicker braid crown or adding colorful feathers to create a fresh-looking hippie style, we’ve got plenty of ideas everyone can try.

11 Best hippie hairstyles for women

Embrace the hippie vibes and the perfect boho chic aesthetic with these artful and gorgeous hippie hairstyles for women. These hairstyles are very stylish, unique, and fit for all hair types and lengths.

1) Braided halo

This go-to hippie wedding style can be a perfectly stylish everyday hairdo too. Simply add a little hairspray for texture before creating two side braids and wrapping them around the crown. Secure with some pins, and that’s it, a wispy, romantic, party-ready hairdo with an artsy hippie style.

2) Small braids and a hair wrap

For anyone looking for the perfect hair accessory to complete their hippie hairstyle, opt for a hair scarf. Hair wraps paired with beachy waves and cute, tiny braids are simple enough for braiding newbies to achieve.

Once the braids are done, simply tie the hair wrap around the base of the hair and it’s complete.

3) Twin braids

Perfect for longer hair lengths, twin braids create a laidback hippie hairstyle for daily wear. Keep the braids loose for a slightly tousled look or keep them tight and frizz-free with some styling products for a cleaner aesthetic.

Keep the style simple or finish the hippie look with a slim headband or a bandana.

4) Braided hair with beads

Want something interesting to pair with the braids? Add a few statement pieces. Bead accents are an easy but stylish way to add a touch of hippie style to any braided look. A few colorful beads will liven up any hairdo and step up every hippie hair game.

5) Dutch braids

This is another boho or hippie wedding hairstyle that is simple enough to try out for everyday ‘dos. It can be done in a single braid or two and fashioned with different bling for added style, like flowers, ribbons, or a headband.

6) Bandeau headband

While it is a go-to summer accessory, bandeau headbands are also fantastic for giving a simple downdo a hippie twist. Simply keep the hair down naturally or with some beachy waves and wrap the headband around the forehead.

The secret to making this hairstyle is to pick a bandeau headband with a playful, colorful print to create a fun, vibrant look.

7) Thousand brands

Don’t panic—it doesn’t need a thousand different braids to get this artful hippie hairstyle. What it does need is a couple of different braids to give the hair a slightly disheveled, deconstructed look. Combine thin braids with thicker ones, or tight braids with loose ones. The different sizes and textures will create the maximum visual impact.

Simple tip: Give the hair a healthy blast of texturizing spray or the best hair styling product before braiding the hair for extra volume and style.

8) Loose fishtail

Add a bit of a romantic mermaid twist to the classic hippie braid with this loose fishtail hairstyle. It adds a bit of texture to the hair, creating an effortlessly chic vibe. It can be simple or oversized, styled on its own, or with a head ornament.

9) Synthetic dreads

Dreadlocks are a classic hippie hairstyle, but for those who don’t want to commit to getting natural dreadlocks, opt for synthetic dreads. Going for synthetic dreads in natural hair colors is one way to add this stylish hairstyle in an understated way.

10) Multi-colored synthetic dreads

If the black or blonde dreadlocks are not stylish enough, then opt for multi-colored ones to add pops of vibrant colors to hippie hairstyles for women. From light blues and pastel pinks to vivid purples to bold reds, this hair accessory will make a huge statement.

11) Flower power headband

The quintessential music festival accessory is a simple way to turn a boring hair day into a fantastic hippie hairstyle. Simply pop a flower crown on top of a hairstyle of choice and it can turn anyone into a bohemian goddess in no time.

If unsure about styling the hair, pair the flower crown with soft waves for added mystique. Give the hair a healthy dollop of curl cream and style accordingly.

These trendy hairdos feature an abundance of accessories, colors, and textures from a variety of braided elements that can spice up everyday updos, downdos, and half-up styles.

Recreate these hippie hairstyles for women or invent exclusive styles by mixing and matching different elements from these hippie hairstyle inspirations.