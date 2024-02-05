Anti-aging serums are a must when someone is looking to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Many anti-aging serums are very concentrated and help provide a youthful glow to the face with regular use. They make skin tone uneven and reduce pore size. They help the skin transform overnight and heal the damage caused by age.

Besides treating aging signs, these serums bring a natural glow to the skin. With regular use as a part of the night routine, one can see their skin texture improving and skin looking brighter as each day passes by.

Here are the 12 best drugstore anti-aging serums to maintain a youthful look.

12 must-have anti-aging serums to add to the skincare routine

These serums have become popular due to their unique formulations and intensity of clearing aging signs. The team at Sportskeeda has tried and tested the 15 best anti-aging serums one can buy and add to their skincare routine. They are listed as follows:

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules

Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum

iS CLINICAL Active Serum

Allies of Skin 35% Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum

Photozyme DNA Youth Recovery Anti-Aging Facial Serum

Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum

Le Domaine The Serum

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

Dior Capture Totale Anti-Aging Serum

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ampoules

1) La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($31.99)

This is one of the best anti-aging serums infused with hyaluronic acid. It plumps the skin and keeps it hydrated. It helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also includes vitamin B5 and Centella Asiatica which helps reduce redness.

It might have a slightly sticky finish but it works well on aging skin. It is the perfect serum to use in cold weather places or high altitude places.

Price: $31.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules ($24.97)

It has a gentle yet potent formula that helps dissolve fine lines and wrinkles. This potent serum delivers amazing results and improves the skin's complexion.

With just one use, it reduces 97% of visible lines and wrinkles. It is infused with retinol and ceramides that help tackle aging signs.

Price: $24.97 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum ($110)

Amongst all the anti-aging serums, Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum has a peptide-powered formula. The potent formula helps lift facial contours and sculpted appearances. It helps heal fine lines and wrinkles instantly and over time.

It helps tighten the pores. The key ingredients are firming peptides and honeysuckle extract. It helps improve the skin's texture and makes it look firmer.

Price: $110 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store

4) iS CLINICAL Active Serum ($142)

This serum helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It helps reduce pigmentation and smoothes the skin tone. It takes control of acne. It is highly recommended by dermatologists all over the world.

This is one of the most remarkable and miraculous anti-aging serums that show results overnight. It clears the complexion and evens out breakouts.

Price: $142 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) Allies of Skin's 35% Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum ($148)

This serum is waterless and has 35% Vitamin C. This antioxidant compound includes superoxide dismutase and glutathione. These ingredients help brighten the complexion and repair the skin. It helps in building collagen. This product helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $148 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) Photozyme DNA Youth Recovery Anti-Aging Facial Serum ($115)

This serum helps in dissolving fine lines and wrinkles. It helps reduce UV spots resulting from photodamage. It helps improve overall skin tone and clarity of the skin.

The key ingredients are powerful plant enzymes, antioxidants, and hydrators. The powerful plant enzymes help reduce fine lines. Antioxidants help even out the skin tone and texture. The hydration helps improve the skin's elasticity and overall appearance for the skin. It has SPF that helps protect the skin from sun damage.

Price: $109.25 on the brand's official website and Amazon

7) Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum

This is one of the most lightweight anti-aging serums. It helps reduce tan lines and spots. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It fades acne marks and evens skin tone. It also has SPF hence protecting the skin from sun rays.

The key ingredients are Alpha Arbutin and Kojic Acid. These ingredients are used in traditional pigmentation creams. These ingredients help the skin brighten and are the best anti aging ingredients.

Price: $10.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Le Domaine The Serum Juice Beauty

This is one of the most organic anti-aging serums in France. It contains two patented active compounds that help slow down the aging process. The skin feels smoother even after regular application. It is a hydrating anti-aging serum and makes the skin tighter. It contains active compounds that help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

The key ingredients of this serum are organic grape water, niacinamide, and shea butter. These ingredients help reduce aging spots and lines. Shea butter helps moisturize the skin and keeps it hydrated.

Price: $39.50 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

This is one of the best anti-aging serums available. It helps improve the appearance of the skin tone and luminosity of the skin. This anti-aging serum hydrates and moisturizes the skin with organic antioxidant-rich ingredients.

The key ingredients are jojoba and shea butter. Jojoba is rich in antioxidants and shea butter hydrates and moisturizes the skin.

Price: $80 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) Dior Capture Totale Anti-Aging Le Serum

This is one of the most luxurious anti-aging serums. This serum helps improve skin firmness and helps reduce the signs of aging. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It increases the radiance of the skin and makes it plump.

The key ingredients are hyaluronic acid, fermented logo, and iris extract. Hyaluronic acid helps provide the skin with a plumping effect. Longoza is known for revitalizing properties and iris extract helps make the skin younger looking.

Price: $125 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store

11) No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum

This is one of the best anti-aging serums for sensitive skin. It makes the skin feel smoother instantly. After using it for 2 weeks, the skin looks younger and by the end of 4 weeks, they help disappear fine lines and wrinkles.

It has a special peptide technology that gives the skin a radiant glow and it is clinically proven to reduce aging signs. The key ingredients of this serum are vitamins A, C, and E. These help reward the skin and make it more radiant and even.

Price: $23.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

12) L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ampoules

This is an anti-aging serum that contains hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help the face revitalize and instantly hydrate the face. It helps plump the face and has the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid.

When 7 ampoules are used on the skin, they start showing results in 7 days as claimed by the brand. Each ampoule when used on the skin hydrates and soothes the skin.

Price: $8.87 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Anti-aging serums are known for their special properties like hydration, skin plumping, and reducing fine lines. They help fade wrinkles and fine lines with regular use. These serums are available either in drugstores or on online platforms like Sephora, Amazon, and more. If someone is looking for an anti aging serum that will make the aging process of the skin slower, one can choose these 12 anti-aging serums from the list mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the importance of using anti-aging serums?

Anti-aging serums are formulated to target specific signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. They often contain active ingredients that can help improve the overall appearance and texture of the skin, promoting a more youthful look.

2) When should one start using anti-aging serums?

It's generally recommended to start using anti-aging serums in your late 20s to early 30s as a preventive measure. However, individual skin needs vary, so pay attention to your skin's specific concerns.

3) How often should one apply anti-aging serum?

Follow the product's instructions, but most anti-aging serums are applied once or twice daily, typically after cleansing and before moisturizing.