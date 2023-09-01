5 best Caffeine Eye Creams to de-puff and brighten the under-eyes

It's no joke that caffeine eye creams work wonders, mending the under-eye puffiness. When it comes to skincare rituals, even if an individual is not a coffee person, the caffeine benefits can never be underestimated. With the finest ingredients, the best caffeine eye creams recharge the undereye area and reduce inflammation and the occurrence of fine lines, facial creases, and wrinkles.

Caffeine eye creams are an excellent idea, worth incorporating into any skincare habit—and a blessing for anyone who lacks sleep, experiencing seasonal allergies, or indulges in various marks the night early. Concerning the same, Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified dermatologist at the Laser and Skin Surgery Center, stated:

"As a powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and vasoconstrictor, caffeine has numerous skin benefits for the under-eye area."

De-puff and brighten the under-eyes with the 5 best Caffeine Eye Creams

Caffeine eye creams reduce puffiness and discoloration and boost collagen production to treat fine lines, facial creases, and wrinkles. Regular use of caffeine eye creams also fights free radical damage. Further, these caffeine eye creams are suitable for all skin types with a hypoallergenic formula and are free of scent, parabens, and pigments.

Check out the 5 best caffeine eye creams that most skincare enthusiasts swear by.

1) LA ROCHE-POSAY Pigmentclar Dark Circles Eye Cream

Here's a fragrance-free cream targeting the blue and brown dark circles around the eyes, brightening the under-eyes with a few uses. It combines hero ingredients like the-resorcinol with caffeine and the coveted thermal water of La Roche-Posay. These light-reflecting pigments illuminate the affected areas, causing no irritation.

Priced at $45 with a satisfied customer rating of 4.5/5, this caffeine-induced under-eye cream is obtainable from Amazon.

2) TONYMOLY The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Eye Cream

This feather-light green tea watery eye cream is another excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component for de-puffing the under-eyes. It has hero ingredients such as fermented green tea extract (40%) and caffeine, a unique alternative from K-beauty brand TonyMoly, a lightweight formulation that quickly soaks into the skin layers.

Priced at $24 with a satisfied buyer rating of 4.5/5, this green tea watery under-eye cream is obtainable from Amazon.

3) MARIO BADESCU Caffeine Eye Cream

One requires a coin-size amount of this lightweight Mario Badescu's Caffeine Eye Cream for everyday use. This caffeine-induced under-eye cream is excellent for dry skin, flawlessly reducing puffiness and creases. This eye cream also comprises hero ingredients such as caffeine, squalane, and jojoba oil that moisturize the dry under-eyes areas.

Priced at $18 with a happy buyer rating of 4.6/5, this caffeine under-eye cream is obtainable from Amazon.

4) DERMALOGICA Awaken Peptide Eye Gel

This lightweight eye gel from Dermalogica uses active ingredients such as caffeine and peptides to minimize skin congestion, plump fine lines, and illuminate the under eyes.

Priced at $56 with a satisfied customer rating of 4.7/5, this peptide eye gel is obtainable from the official website of Dermstore and e-commerce sites such as Amazon.

5) HERBIVORE BOTANICALS Super Nova 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream

Herbivore Botanicals's lightweight Super Nova eye cream illuminates the dark under-eye circles in 7 days. Its hero ingredients, caffeine, turmeric, and potent THD vitamin C, do wonders in de-puffing the puffed eye areas in a few uses. One can incorporate the same in their daily skincare ritual to get the best results, primarily because it makes a great primer.

Priced at $48 with a consumer rating of 4.8/5, this Vitamin C-induced + caffeine brightening eye cream is available from its official website, Hervivorebotanicals.com, and e-commerce sites like Amazon.

The caffeinated eye creams can perk up weary eyes by lessening puffiness and giving the under-eyes a taut-looking, firm, and smooth feel.

These caffeine eye creams, discussed above, are suitable for all skin types and enriched with hypoallergenic formulation. One can purchase these products from their official websites or reputed e-commerce sites such as Amazon.