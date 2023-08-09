5 best celebrity-inspired red colour hairstyles

Throughout the beauty chronology, red hairstyles have been considered a decisive insignia of boldness and self-confidence. Over the years, multiple celebs have sported spectacular red hairstyles that have acquired iconic class.

Following Kendall Jenner's footsteps to Bella and Gigi Hadid, or per se Emma Stone to Rihanna, these femme fatales have popularised the fad.

Red is a highly versatile color easily customized to complement various skin tones and hair textures. As a result, red-tint hairstyles have become a favored choice among those who are fashion-forward. The prominent master colorist, Josh Wood, said:

"Red really communicates strength. The great thing with reds is that you can change the tone, so you can go from a cherry red to copper or a copper-gold red."

Explore the 5 best celebrity-inspired red color hairstyles

Whether Chastin's iconic red-hued siren locks or Hasley's vibrant red pixie cut, these hairstyles make a statement in the beauty domain. Red hairstyles are available for those beauty buffs longing for a fearless and luminous red or a more nuanced and natural-looking tint.

Check out the top 5 celeb-inspired hairstyles encouraging the entire inspiration seekers aiming for their next hair changeover.

The siren locks

This hairstyle is all about welcoming a hairstyle buff's inner enchantress. This countenance has easygoing, voluminous locks with a vibrant red tint to create a bewitching effect. Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is an excellent instance of how to swing this style.

How to get this hairstyle:

Spray heat-protectant mist on damp tresses

Make medium-sized sections in the hair

Use a large barrel curling iron to create loose waves

Once the curls have cooled, tousle them gently with the fingers to create downy, naturalistic waves

Restore this look with a spritz of hairspray for a good hold

The spirited bob

A fiery-hued bob hairstyle looks both modern and chic. It clubs a traditional bob cut with a vibrant red color. These adaptable hairstyles fit almost all face shapes, making them a favored alternative among women. Hollywood celeb Emma Stone is known for swaying this style with confidence and grace.

How to get this hairstyle:

Get a distinct bob cut from a skilled hairdresser.

Choose the red-hued hair color tint that evenly complements the skin tone with the hair.

Style the bob with a round-headed hairbrush to add volume and shape.

Spritz of texturizing hairspray for added illumination

The red-ombre effect

This hairdo is dapper and attention-catching, blending two tints of red to form an attractive slopey impact. This red-ombre effect is gained by initiating a darker red shade at the roots and slowly transitioning to a more delicate shade towards the ends of the hair. Hollywood star Rihanna has been sporting this look, showcasing her bold fashion sense.

How to get this hairstyle:

Bleach the hair ends to form a muted base for the ombre effect

For the hair roots, use the darker tint of red and merge it into the muted tint with a hair-color brush

Style the tresses as wished, straight and sleek or disordered and textured

Apply a few drops of shine-enhancing serum for a glossier look

The red-pixie style

The pixie hairdo in red hue is a spirited and gutsy option that immediately transforms the overall look. These bold hairstyles are about welcoming uniqueness and giving a message. Halsey, the prominent Hollywood singer sports this relaxed hairstyle, confirming that short hair can be as adaptable and contemporary as lengthy tresses.

How to get this hairstyle:

Consult an experienced hair stylist to ensure the size and form suit the face

Choose a rich red hue that adds to glorify the skin tone evenly to the hair

To define and volumize the tresses, style the pixie with a hair texturizing item

With a matte-hued pomade, finish off the look with a matte pomade for a smart and lustrous finish.

The red-tint plaits

Though an age-old style, plaits in vibrant red are still considered a unique and intricate hairstyle. This hairstyle is easily achievable with red extensions to the natural hair or dyeing the braided hair red. It merges the magnificence of plaits with the high-spirited red tresses. Hollywood actress Zendaya has been seen rocking this style with elegance and grace.

How to get this hairstyle:

Section the hair and make secured and neat plaits

With permanent or semi-permanent hair color, dye the plaits. Or add red extensions to the plaits

Once done, style the plaits as wished - half-space buns or hanging those tresses lose

To add shine, complete the hairstyle with hair serum and keep the plaits moisturized

These celebrity-inspired red-tinted hairstyles cater to a range of possibilities for any hairstyle-lover skimming to carve a niche in the contemporary era. Irrespective of the vibrant and edgy look or the subtle and true-to-life getup, these red hairstyles suit all beauty enthusiasts.