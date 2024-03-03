5 Best ColourPop products to avail in 2024

ColourPop products cater to makeup enthusiasts who seek high-quality makeup at an affordable cost. Their diverse collection includes everything from eyeshadow palettes to an extensive range of lipsticks, all uniquely designed for everyday wear. With a loyal following, the brand is praised for its vivid and trendy shade range, as well as its premium formulas, allowing users to unleash their creativity and experiment with various makeup looks.

Apart from their impressive shade range and formulas, ColourPop products are also vegan and cruelty-free, spanning across their buildable foundations, long-lasting liquid lipsticks, and intensely pigmented eyeshadows. We have shortlisted five of their best makeup products, which are sure to add value to one's makeup bag.

5 Best ColourPop products to look vivacious

These ColourPop products are definitely worth investing in, as they offer both quality and affordability, as well as a wide range of choices.

ColourPop Fresh Kiss glossy lip stains

ColourPop 9 pan eyeshadow

ColourPop super shock eyeshadow

ColourPop BFF liquid eyeliner pen

ColourPop lite stix highlighter

1. ColourPop Fresh Kiss glossy lip stains

ColourPop Fresh Kiss glossy lip stains (Image via ColourPop)

One of the standout features of this ColourPop product is its hybrid formula, which combines the long-lasting color application of a lip stain with the shine of a gloss. It creates a soft, flawless color that remains vibrant all day. What sets this lip stain apart is its water-based formula, which hydrates the lips and prevents feathering or dryness, ensuring a perfect look.

Infused with guava and lychee extracts, this product combats the damaging effects of free radicals and provides much-needed protection. With a choice of 9 delightful shades, there's one to suit every mood and occasion.

Price: $9 (Available on the product website)

2. ColourPop 9 pan eyeshadow

ColourPop 9 pan eyeshadow (Image via ColourPop)

This ColourPop product offers 48 different eyeshadow palettes, each containing 9 pans of eyeshadow. Known for its intense pigmentation, this eyeshadow offers even application and a silky feel with a buttery smooth finish. Its long-lasting and buildable formula comprises an innovative amalgam of softer powders that adhere easily to the eyelids with a soft focus effect.

The powder blends evenly and smoothly, giving full coverage. Each cruelty-free palette has five matte and four metallic and shimmery-finish eyeshadows in various shades. It delivers an opaque to semi-opaque color payoff that is easy to blend.

Price: $14 (Available on the product website)

3. ColourPop super shock eyeshadow

ColourPop super shock eyeshadow (Image via ColourPop)

This creme-powder eyeshadow boasts an innovative formula, delivering a unique texture, bold color, and a fine glitter finish in a single swipe. This ColourPop product offers exceptional performance without any fading, creasing, or fallout. This amazing cruelty-free eyeshadow is extremely versatile and is available in 76 shades for unlimited eye looks. It has a super creamy and pigmented formula that blends seamlessly and is long-lasting.

Price: $7 (Available on the product website)

4. ColourPop BFF liquid eyeliner pen

ColourPop BFF liquid eyeliner pen (Image via ColourPop)

This ColourPop product has an ultra-fine, precision felt tip, and with just one swipe, it offers intense pigmentation. This transfer-resistant eyeliner pen is extremely easy to use, and its flexible tip glides on smoothly like silk. There is no skipping or tugging of the pigment, and it can give you anything from a sleek wing look to a cat-eye look. The formula neither runs, feathers, nor smudges. It’s available in 7 different colors for different looks.

Price: $9 (Available on the product website)

5. ColourPop lite stix highlighter

ColourPop lite stix highlighter (Image via ColourPop)

Available in 4 shades, these lightweight highlighter sticks are creamy and offer a radiant finish and glow. It has a buildable formula and can be easily blended for an understated glow or a more dramatic highlight. It’s perfect to use while on the go and is easy to use. It glides onto the skin effortlessly without spoiling your makeup and gives a delightful light-reflecting shimmer. This cruelty-free highlighter has a natural finish and adds radiance to one’s face.

Price: $10 (Available on the product website)

Affordable and superior in quality, Colourpop products are extremely popular among makeup users. With wearable formulas, travel-friendly packaging, and a wide variety of shades, they offer rich color payoff and cater to diverse preferences. Additionally, these products are cruelty-free and comfortable to wear, meeting the criteria for what users seek in makeup.