5 best fall 2023 makeup trends to look out for

Regarding the best fall 2023 makeup trends, from statement lips, grunge-glam, and glowing skin, a beauty seeker can acquire these looks from the fashion month runways to the attractive showstopper's makeover.

For fall 2023, a beauty enthusiast can regard welcoming these makeups in more thrilling and practical forms as the shift reinvigorates the passion for daring looks.

This season’s primary fads are about moving to extremes, from pumped lashes and a glimmering smoky eye to skillfully arched brows and vampiric pouts.

With these ingenious fall 2023 makeup trends, one no longer must worry about makeup sliding down one's face in the sweltering heat or planning a plunge bath in the pool at any moment.

The best of the 5 fall 2023 makeup trends worth considering this season

As said, the best of the fall 2023 makeup trends are commonly witnessed on the fashion runways, several red-carpet events, social media platform feeds, and celeb styles, to name a few.

These all serve as serious inspiration for most beauty seekers globally, whether seeking a subtle enhancement concerning the regular look or punctuating the makeup for any special occasion - it's a guarantee that these fall 2023 makeup trends take a stride.

Check out the 5 best 2023 makeup trends, motivating beauty lovers to try in the following months.

1) Dark Aura Eyes

As one of the fall 2023 makeup trends, the dark aura eyes makeup style is a tad simple - one has to use a dark-shimmering eye shade to cover the eyelid till the crease.

This creates a shape outwards the temples until the lower lash line is followed by a coordinated brighter shimmer shade application on the eyelid center to form a halo effect.

Anticipating the use of darker shades for the eyes, makeup artist Jeanine Lobell stated:

“striking silver-to-black or even navy-to-bright-blue combinations.”

2) Statement lips

Statement lips created a big footmark during Kim Shui's AW 2023 New York Fashion Week display - a mix of black liner and rich color. The models wore flashy lip tints, complementing their exotic apparel silhouettes.

Also, this season, the Holographic lips, created by glittering gloss layers over the black liner, were a highlighting one of the fall 2023 makeup trends.

3) Grunge glam look

As part of the fall 2023 makeup trends, the 'slept-in' look has taken the podium, as witnessed at Heron Preston's AW 2023 show.

Following this makeup trend, the smudge-and-smoke eyes with brushed-up brows and contoured cheeks look might inspire a beauty seeker's nighttime makeup idea.

Further, some makeup artists at L’Agence's fall 2023 presentation catered for a sultry glamor look using neutral lip and eye tints.

Related to the same, Elyse Reneau, Too Faced's executive director of global beauty, stated:

"This look is all about a smoldering eye meeting ethereal, glowing skin. Perfect for clinking glasses on a girls’ night out."

4) Glowing skin

The skin being the 'in-thing' as the fall 2023 makeup trend, at Markarian, the glowing and dewy complexions are rated as a gold standard in beauty.

The models at Altuzarra's AW 2023 show donned naturalistic makeup with luminous glowing skin while they hit the runway lighting.

Further, the lit-from-within makeup effect for this dewy skin is all courtesy of the brow bones and highlighting the eye's inner corners.

5) Minimalist makeup

Catering to the minimalist makeup, this subtle cat-eye seen this season is simple—add a damp angled brush and soft pink shadow. Collina Strada's AW 2023 show featured contoured eyes and cheeks, with a light pink flush highlighting the model's cheeks; it added depth to all complexion.

With these ingenious fall 2023 makeup trends, a beauty specialist does not have to rummage much about makeup, thanks to the ongoing trend from glowing looks and a glimmering smoky eye to statement lips.