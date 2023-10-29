5 best Korean cushion foundation for 2023

Korean cushion foundations are currently one of the products trending in the Korean beauty market and are gradually becoming popular worldwide. They are a type of foundation that comes in a compact with a sponge applicator that dispenses the product. The sponge is soaked in a liquid foundation that is lightweight and provides buildable coverage.

The key factor of this product is that people can carry it effortlessly anytime, anywhere, and the application is very easy. There is no need for an extra sponge or mirror for foundation application anymore. These Korean cushion foundations are an all-in-one product, which can be quite convenient.

Below are some of the top cushion foundations from Korea to look for in 2023.

Missha, Age 20s, Clio, and two more top Korean cushion foundations

1) Missha M Magic Cushion Cover

Missha M Magic Cushion Cover is designed to cover skin imperfections and keep makeup last without darkening. The formula of this Korean cushion foundation is smooth and easy to blend, and most importantly, it is suitable for all skin types. It improves the appearance of skin texture and gives luminous, moisturized skin. Missha M Magic Cushion Cover also contains broad-spectrum sunscreen protection with SPF50+ PA+++.

The product is available via Amazon for $12.85 with discount.

2) Age 20s Signature Intense Cushion Foundation

Age 20s Signature Intense Cushion Foundation is a 4-in-1 cushion compact providing a full coverage foundation, sun protection with SPF 50+ PA++++, brightening tone up, and a color corrector. The formula of this Korean cushion foundation contains 71% essence that hydrates and nourishes the skin. If anyone wants to create a natural, dewy finish with full coverage, then Age 20s Signature Intense Cushion Foundation would be a good choice.

The product is available via Amazon for $37.99.

3) Clio Professional Kill Cover Glow Cushion

The Clio Professional Kill Cover Glow Cushion is best known for its lightweight texture, which is suitable for almost all skin types. The formula of this Korean cushion foundation incorporates moisturizing ingredients like chamomile, Damask rose flower water, and eight kinds of hyaluronic acid. These offer a glass-like skin appearance. It also offers broad-spectrum sunscreen protection with SPF50+ PA++++.

The main attraction of this cushion foundation is its specially designed puff with a curved edge that allows more precise application. The product is available via Amazon for $29.

4) IM UNNY Stay Velvet Cushion

This Korean cushion foundation has a velvet finish formula that evens skin texture, blemishes, dark spots, and imperfections. IM UNNY Stay Velvet Cushion is designed to adhere to the skin seamlessly without caking. When it comes to a foundation that is comfortable to wear for long hours without any discomfort, this cushion foundation would be a great option.

It includes ingredients like Montana flower, Centella Asiatica, Allantoin, and heartleaf extract. It is good for the skin, too. Also, its polymer film foam forms a makeup film, so after fixing, it stays on the skin without smearing. The product is available via Amazon for $20.79.

5) APRIL SKIN Magic Snow Cushion

The main key point of APRIL SKIN Magic Snow Cushion is that the product is saturated with natural ingredients. The Korean cushion foundation contains blueberry, phyllanthus emblica, aloe vera, and euterpe oleracea. The formula contains a 45% moisturizing serum-based formula that hydrates the skin without feeling sticky.

The product effectively covers blemishes and other skin imperfections. It also has broad-spectrum sunscreen protection with SPF50+ PA++++. The product is available via Amazon for $42.99.

If you are looking for a makeup kit that is easy to carry and use, these Korean cushion foundations will do wonders for you. The cushion foundation is also a life-saver for makeup amateurs. Apply onto the puff and gently dab on your cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin. And you are all done!